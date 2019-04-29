President Donald Trump reached an historic ― and depressing ― milestone this weekend with his 10,000th false or misleading claim since taking office, reported The Washington Post.
The Fact Checker, a weekly Post column led by veteran journalist Glenn Kessler that researches the accuracy of statements made by political figures, reported Monday that Trump’s “untruth” tally had hit 10,111 after 828 days in office.
Roughly one-fifth of Trump’s misleading or false claims were about immigration issues, including his most repeated lie that his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is being built, according to the Post.
And it appears as though Trump’s proclivity for spreading what he calls “fake news” has been on the rise in recent months. In his first 100 days in office, Trump reportedly averaged five bogus claims a day. In the last seven months, that average has jumped to 23 daily falsehoods, the Post reported.
From April 25 to April 27, the president reportedly made at least 171 false or misleading claims, including statements on Twitter, an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, a speech at the National Rifle Association convention and a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
At his Wisconsin rally, for example, Trump falsely claimed that his administration passed the biggest tax cut in history and that “open borders bring tremendous crime.” In fact, multiple studies show immigrants — documented and undocumented — are less likely to commit crimes than U.S. citizens.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter users and media pundits were quick to drag Trump over his “accomplishment.”
“Congrats, #DerangedDonald!” tweeted attorney George Conway, husband of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. “No one but you could have achieved this. An amazing accomplishment! Not just the number. Covering all topics, never shying from even the most brazen, disprovable lies.”
Head over to The Washington Post to read the full report of Trump’s untruths.