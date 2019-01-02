President Donald Trump proudly boasted on Twitter on Tuesday that some positive coverage from the Washington Examiner, a conservative news website, was “True!”
Trump promoted the site’s “MAGA list” of 205 “historic results” that could help him win re-election in 2020, published Monday.
However, the content of the list that Trump bragged about was actually pieced together by his own White House aides. As evidenced in the third paragraph:
And before the extensive list itself:
Twitter users noticed, and called Trump out over his claim:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter