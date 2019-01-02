POLITICS

Donald Trump Gets Busted Boasting About Positive News Coverage Written By Own Aides

Trump proudly declared a Washington Examiner list to be "True!" – but conveniently forgot to mention it was written by the White House.

President Donald Trump proudly boasted on Twitter on Tuesday that some positive coverage from the Washington Examiner, a conservative news website, was “True!”

Trump promoted the site’s “MAGA list” of 205 “historic results” that could help him win re-election in 2020, published Monday.

However, the content of the list that Trump bragged about was actually pieced together by his own White House aides. As evidenced in the third paragraph:

And before the extensive list itself:

Twitter users noticed, and called Trump out over his claim:

