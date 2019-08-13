Donald Trump has now made more than 12,000 false and misleading claims and statements since becoming president in January 2017, according to The Washington Post.
Trump’s total of untruths hit 12,019 on Aug. 5, the newspaper’s Fact Checker column reported Monday. It means he’s made an average of almost 13 untrue claims on each of the 928 days of his presidency.
Trump surpassed the 10,000 figure in April.
One-fifth of Trump’s recent misleading statements have related to immigration, reported The Post.
Trump has also used his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to disseminate almost one-fifth of his false claims, the newspaper’s fact-checkers added.
The statistics drew ire among many people online:
