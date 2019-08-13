Trump’s total of untruths hit 12,019 on Aug. 5, the newspaper’s Fact Checker column reported Monday. It means he’s made an average of almost 13 untrue claims on each of the 928 days of his presidency.

Fact Checker: Trump tops 12,000 false or misleading claims in under 950 days https://t.co/gJhF9D4oNm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2019

Trump surpassed the 10,000 figure in April.

One-fifth of Trump’s recent misleading statements have related to immigration, reported The Post.

Trump has also used his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to disseminate almost one-fifth of his false claims, the newspaper’s fact-checkers added.

The statistics drew ire among many people online:

