Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post, offered up a savage critique of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Rubin claimed in her latest column — titled “The State of the Union is Boring” — that Trump’s speech was “shapeless and flabby” and his “delivery anemic.”

“Non-memorable lines were uttered,” she wrote. Trump had become “predictable and boring.” The columnist then summed up the event with a word that Trump often uses to attack his opponents on Twitter: “Sad.”