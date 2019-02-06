Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post, offered up a savage critique of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Rubin claimed in her latest column — titled “The State of the Union is Boring” — that Trump’s speech was “shapeless and flabby” and his “delivery anemic.”
“Non-memorable lines were uttered,” she wrote. Trump had become “predictable and boring.” The columnist then summed up the event with a word that Trump often uses to attack his opponents on Twitter: “Sad.”
Rubin said Trump’s “lack of credibility and competence” meant that the laundry list of issues he vowed to tackle was not “realistic.” And his attempt “to elicit unity” between Democrats and Republicans was “feeble” because of his “habitual dishonesty and urge to poke and jab” at political rivals.
