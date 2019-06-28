President Donald Trump ditched his usual bizarre and domineering handshaking technique during a photo session at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.
Instead, Trump initiated a strange three-way fist bump with the prime ministers of Japan (Shinzo Abe) and India (Narendra Modi) ahead of their trilateral talks.
Check out how it went down here:
The awkward gesture was “an example of a good way Trump is upsetting the global order,” David Nakamura, a reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted.
Trump in 2017 greeted Abe with a handshake that seemingly went on forever:
And, earlier this month, he was forced to deny fist-bumping Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit to the United Kingdom after this image of the pair went viral:
Trump, a notorious germaphobe, has called the handshake “barbaric.” “You catch colds, you catch flu ... You catch all sorts of things,” he reportedly said in 1999.