President Donald Trump ditched his usual bizarre and domineering handshaking technique during a photo session at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.

Instead, Trump initiated a strange three-way fist bump with the prime ministers of Japan (Shinzo Abe) and India (Narendra Modi) ahead of their trilateral talks.

President Trump meets with Prime Ministers Modi and Abe. #G20 pic.twitter.com/VgDuWjg3eR — The Hill (@thehill) June 28, 2019

The awkward gesture was “an example of a good way Trump is upsetting the global order,” David Nakamura, a reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted.

This fist bump is an example of a good way Trump is upsetting the global order. pic.twitter.com/oNYjEbWvxU — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) June 28, 2019

Trump in 2017 greeted Abe with a handshake that seemingly went on forever:

Ouch! Trump and Japanese PM Shinzō Abe’s EPIC handshake. pic.twitter.com/gtX3mCwii8 — Eddie Du (@Edourdoo) February 11, 2017

And, earlier this month, he was forced to deny fist-bumping Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit to the United Kingdom after this image of the pair went viral:

Trump, a notorious germaphobe, has called the handshake “barbaric.” “You catch colds, you catch flu ... You catch all sorts of things,” he reportedly said in 1999.