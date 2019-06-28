POLITICS

Donald Trump Greeted Other World Leaders In The Weirdest Way At The G-20

The president initiated a strange three-way fist bump with the prime ministers of Japan and India.

President Donald Trump ditched his usual bizarre and domineering handshaking technique during a photo session at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.

Instead, Trump initiated a strange three-way fist bump with the prime ministers of Japan (Shinzo Abe) and India (Narendra Modi) ahead of their trilateral talks.

Check out how it went down here:

The awkward gesture was “an example of a good way Trump is upsetting the global order,” David Nakamura, a reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted.

Trump in 2017 greeted Abe with a handshake that seemingly went on forever:

And, earlier this month, he was forced to deny fist-bumping Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit to the United Kingdom after this image of the pair went viral:

Trump, a notorious germaphobe, has called the handshake “barbaric.” “You catch colds, you catch flu ... You catch all sorts of things,” he reportedly said in 1999.

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump World Leaders Handshake G-20 Summit Fist Bump
CONVERSATIONS