People on Twitter collectively fact-checked President Donald Trump after he incorrectly claimed during his border visit Thursday that wheels are older than walls.
Trump made the bizarre statement during his trip to the U.S.-Mexico border arguing for funding to build his promised wall. Here’s what Trump said:
“They say a wall is medieval, well so is a wheel. A wheel is older than a wall. And I looked at every single car out there, even the really expensive ones that the Secret Service uses, and believe me they are expensive. I said, do they all have wheels? Yes. Oh, I thought it was medieval. The wheel is older than the wall, you know that? And there are some things that work. You know what? A wheel works and a wall works.”
And here’s how people on Trump’s favorite social media platform responded: