Twitter Erupts Over Donald Trump’s Latest Wild Conspiracy Theory About Wind Farm Noise

The president drew backlash after he linked the sound to cancer.

President Donald Trump sparked ire on Tuesday after he spread yet another conspiracy theory, this time about wind farms.

Twitter users berated Trump after he claimed at a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner that “they say the noise” from the turbines causes cancer.

Check out the clip here:

Trump attacking wind power is nothing new. But, as Jonathan Chait at New York magazine explained, the noise made by their turbines does not cause cancer.

Tweeters were quick to pile on Trump over his latest untruth:

Donald Trump Cancer Conspiracy Theories Wind Power National Republican Congressional Committee
