President Donald Trump sparked ire on Tuesday after he spread yet another conspiracy theory, this time about wind farms.
Twitter users berated Trump after he claimed at a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner that “they say the noise” from the turbines causes cancer.
Check out the clip here:
Trump attacking wind power is nothing new. But, as Jonathan Chait at New York magazine explained, the noise made by their turbines does not cause cancer.
Tweeters were quick to pile on Trump over his latest untruth: