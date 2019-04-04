President Donald Trump faced widespread ridicule earlier this week after he claimed that the noise from wind farms can cause cancer.

Twitter users roasted Trump after he made the claim during a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner on Tuesday. On Wednesday, late-night TV hosts also chimed in.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah was puzzled by Trump’s sharing of the conspiracy theory:

Noah’s team also posted this mocking clip on Twitter:

Move over Bill Nye, it’s Don Trump the Science-ish Guy! pic.twitter.com/9MMdzgMa1e — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 4, 2019

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert sarcastically agreed with Trump.

“Of course windmills cause cancer,” he joked. “That’s why everyone in Holland is dead.”

TONIGHT: Trump lashes out at the wind! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/LNToMkeCAr — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 4, 2019