Late-Night TV Hosts Torch Donald Trump Over His Latest Conspiracy Theory

Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert roasted the president over his wild claim about wind farm noise causing cancer.

President Donald Trump faced widespread ridicule earlier this week after he claimed that the noise from wind farms can cause cancer.

It does not.

Twitter users roasted Trump after he made the claim during a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner on Tuesday. On Wednesday, late-night TV hosts also chimed in.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah was puzzled by Trump’s sharing of the conspiracy theory:

Noah’s team also posted this mocking clip on Twitter:

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert sarcastically agreed with Trump.

“Of course windmills cause cancer,” he joked. “That’s why everyone in Holland is dead.”

And Seth Meyers, of “Late Night,” coined a potential new nickname for the president:

