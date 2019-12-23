Something Trump Doesn't Know: Wind. But He Has Studied Windmills 'Better Than Anybody.'

President Donald Trump has “never understood wind,” but he has studied windmills “better than anybody.”

Here’s what Trump revealed about his knowledge of windmills at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday: “I know it is very expensive. They’re made in China and Germany mostly. Very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured. Tremendous — if you are into this — tremendous fumes, gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amounts of fumes and everything.”

Trump described the windmills as noisy and claimed they killed birds, including many bald eagles.

“Why is it OK for these windmills to destroy the bird population?” he asked.

In the past, Trump has also claimed that the power from wind turbines cuts out when there’s no wind.

“All of a sudden, it stops; the wind and the televisions go off,” Trump said in a speech in August. “And your wives and husbands say, ‘Darling, I want to watch Donald Trump on television tonight. But the wind stopped blowing and I can’t watch. There’s no electricity in the house, darling.’”

If a guy at the bar sounded like this you’d slide a couple stools down as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/4s3JfQXaSS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2019

he is very much not all there pic.twitter.com/CN7COfzkJQ — Al Stewart (@trawetsla) December 23, 2019

"I never understood wind."



Ya, Trump never understood anything, about anything. This is the same guy that said you get cancer from windmill noise. 🤦‍♂️ — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) December 23, 2019