And the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor goes to...

... President Donald Trump for his performances as himself in Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” and Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation.”

Trump also scooped the dubious Razzie for Worst Screen Combo “for himself and his self-perpetuating pettiness” in both documentaries.

Check out the full 39th Razzie Awards announcement video shared online Saturday here:

Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway won the Worst Supporting Actress award for her role as herself in Moore’s movie — beating out first lady Melania Trump for her part in the same film.

The awards for Worst Picture and Worst Remake, Ripoff Or Sequel went to “Holmes & Watson.” Its star, John C. Reilly, and director, Etan Cohen, secured the Worst Supporting Actor and Director Razzies respectively.