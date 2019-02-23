And the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor goes to...
... President Donald Trump for his performances as himself in Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” and Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation.”
Trump also scooped the dubious Razzie for Worst Screen Combo “for himself and his self-perpetuating pettiness” in both documentaries.
Check out the full 39th Razzie Awards announcement video shared online Saturday here:
Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway won the Worst Supporting Actress award for her role as herself in Moore’s movie — beating out first lady Melania Trump for her part in the same film.
The awards for Worst Picture and Worst Remake, Ripoff Or Sequel went to “Holmes & Watson.” Its star, John C. Reilly, and director, Etan Cohen, secured the Worst Supporting Actor and Director Razzies respectively.
Melissa McCarthy nabbed Worst Actress for her parts in “The Happytime Murders” and “Life of the Party,” while “Fifty Shades Freed” won Worst Screenplay. McCarthy also won the Redeemer Award, however, for “her more complex role” in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”