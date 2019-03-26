President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign is hawking a new line of merchandise to mark the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

T-shirts, mugs and decals are now for sale on the president’s official website that feature his January 2019 tweet calling the probe into possible collusion between Russia and his campaign a “WITCH HUNT.”

The mugs and T-shirts cost $30 each. The decals retail for $9.

“The Democrats raised millions off a lie,” reads the description on each item. “Now we FIGHT BACK!”

All payments go to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which the website describes as “a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.”

Attorney General William Barr made public the principal conclusions of Mueller’s investigation over the weekend.