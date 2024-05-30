PoliticsDonald Trumpstormy daniels

Trump's Newest Whine Has 1 Glaring Flaw, And Critics Can't Help Pointing It Out

The former president's latest courthouse complaint has a huge problem.
Ed Mazza
Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that “key witnessers” were never called to testify at his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

But his critics were quick to point out one key detail: His own attorneys could have called those “witnessers,” but didn’t.

The former president claimed there were “five or six” people who could have backed his version of events.

“Why didn’t they call those witnesses?” Trump asked. “They didn’t call them because they would’ve been on our side. And it’s a shame.”

Trump also claimed one witness is “now suffering gravely” despite never being called to the trial.

Critics of the former president pointed out that his team could have called any witnesses they wanted ― and that Trump had insisted he would “absolutely” testify himself, but ultimately didn’t:

