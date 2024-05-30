Trump's Newest Whine Has 1 Glaring Flaw, And Critics Can't Help Pointing It Out

Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that “key witnessers” were never called to testify at his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
But his critics were quick to point out one key detail: His own attorneys could have called those “witnessers,” but didn’t.
The former president claimed there were “five or six” people who could have backed his version of events.
“Why didn’t they call those witnesses?” Trump asked. “They didn’t call them because they would’ve been on our side. And it’s a shame.”
Trump: A lot key witnessers were not called pic.twitter.com/AI8L6tw0np— Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2024
Trump also claimed one witness is “now suffering gravely” despite never being called to the trial.
Critics of the former president pointed out that his team could have called any witnesses they wanted ― and that Trump had insisted he would “absolutely” testify himself, but ultimately didn’t:
This is ridiculous. Trump could’ve called the witnesses he’s now complaining were not called by the prosecutors. He’s counting on his audience to be ignorant about basic courtroom procedures. https://t.co/89Tjwsa5jf— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 29, 2024
So… why didn’t you call them?? https://t.co/FeXHtgqI5Q— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) May 30, 2024
Trump claims without proof that witnesses weren’t called by the prosecution because they “would’ve been our side.”— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) May 29, 2024
Trump had the ability to testify himself but chickened out because he can’t lie under oath. pic.twitter.com/SlupDE9ssI
The guy who could have called those witnesses is Todd Blanche.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 29, 2024
THE GUY STANDING RIGHT NEXT TO HIM. https://t.co/vSxLSYwj59
Your defense attorney, who could have called those witnesses, is standing next to you. Oh, and you could have testified like you said you were going to. https://t.co/hx9ijKJiyf— Ray Locker (@rlocker12) May 29, 2024
It’s like Trump brought a cardboard cutout of his attorney https://t.co/CUjF6VwO3k— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 30, 2024
Pro Tip: A criminal defendant has subpoena power to compel any and all witnesses that would be helpful to their case to appear in court at trial. https://t.co/ufpjQS63Ue— Tim Purdon (@TQPurdon) May 29, 2024
Trump is referring to Allen Weisselberg.— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 30, 2024
When the judge suggested that he could ensure Weisselberg was brought to court, Trump’s lawyer protested, noting that he wasn’t on the witness list.
Trump’s team could have called Weisselberg to the stand but didn’t want to do so. https://t.co/ZXRV6ObfdQ
You can see Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, standing next to him and thinking, "Oh shit, was I supposed to call WITNESSES?!?" https://t.co/EuMJT2NTGq— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 29, 2024
When I worked criminal defense trials, I served a lot of subpoenas on folks called "witnesses." Does it not work that way in NY? Or is he an idiot? https://t.co/oADm0lZf3D— Andrew H. Sowards (@AndrewHSowards) May 30, 2024
Trump is basically destroying any habeas/appeal relief he could get here related to ineffective counsel -- he's admitting he knows that his counsel was aware of other witnesses that could have been called, but that he chose never to call. https://t.co/0ocxxGtoQk— RevDJEsq (@RevDJEsq) May 29, 2024
Whoever is responsible for hiring the attorneys who didn’t call those witnesses must be an idiot. https://t.co/zDjPOsFLfT— Marty McKee (@MartyMcKee) May 29, 2024
says the man whose team only called 2 witnesses and he refused to testify https://t.co/vxyessjgKH— Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) May 30, 2024
Todd Blanche probably winced inside, being forced to lay down in front of a bus by his own client. Then again, piecing together a defense is pretty basic stuff, and if that's how he feels, well....too bad now. https://t.co/ghLOIiKn5P— LSAClassOf2000 (@LorneEC3) May 30, 2024
"A lot of witnesses came up to me...KEY witnesses...with tears in their eyes..." https://t.co/I24P0r4cYr— LookIntoMyEye (@HypnoHero) May 29, 2024
