Social media users schooled Donald Trump on what a centennial is after the president on Tuesday asked why a new coin to mark the 100 years since women’s suffrage had not been created before his time in office.

“I’m curious why wasn’t it done a long time ago?” Trump asked during the signing of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act. The act instructs the Treasury Department to issue $1 coins commemorating the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The money will be circulated from January.

“And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I’m president, we get things done,” Trump added.

Check out the clip here:

President Trump signs the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. pic.twitter.com/jkcOCzQyNa — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019

Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who frequently uses pictures he took during the Obama era to taunt Trump, chimed in with this Instagram post:

And people on Twitter attempted to unscramble Trump’s latest bizarre claim:

On 100 Anniversary of 19th Amendment, Trump demands credit for commemorating centennial anniversary when no one else had gotten it done.



He literally wants people to think he achieved something b/c of calendar. https://t.co/fVhvdLLMyo — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 26, 2019

Trump wants credit for the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin b/c it wasn't done before his presidency.



Centennial means "100th anniversary"



The Woman's Suffrage acts was passed in 1919



Either he doesn't know what "centennial" means or he's taking credit for the passage of time. https://t.co/sAbIjQAnZt — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) November 26, 2019

He’s asking why the 100 year anniversary of 1920 wasn’t a long time ago. — Josh Hinton (@joshhinton89) November 26, 2019

Stable genius Donald Trump wonders if we are now celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with the Woman's Suffrage CENTENNIAL Coin Act instead of a “long time ago” because he is President. 🤦‍♂️ #VARatifyERA #ERA pic.twitter.com/e9CVyKQ5Ft — Karl Frisch (@KarlFrisch) November 26, 2019

So help me understand: @POTUS @realDonaldTrump is asking why everybody else (especially that scamp Obama!) waited until 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of something that happened in 1920? — Bernard Ohanian (@bernardohanian) November 26, 2019

Why wasn't this Woman's Suffrage "Centennial" of 1920 held before Drumpf was elected in 2016 he asks?



If only we had a very stable math genius to answer that question for us. pic.twitter.com/AXsC3GG1kR — Frolicking Gadfly (@FrolickinGadfly) November 26, 2019

Rachel I can help. I'm Adjunct Professor at Trump Univ CTT Dept of Chronology & Timey Things. Species Trumpus-Corruptus does not comprehend concept of 'centennial' because the parasite species lives in different time. Like 'Dog Years' Trump months seem like years to us humans. — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) November 26, 2019

Trump’s also taking credit for my 50th birthday. I mean it only happened once he took office. Obama had to settle for 47, which admittedly wasn’t a great year for me. — ThatGuy (@CurtisSmith68) November 26, 2019

Republicans now demand centennials every 80 years. We are tired of Democrats telling us how often centennials can be, and Trump keeps winning Wooo! USA! USA! — William Lawrence (@wlawrence71) November 26, 2019

I miss having a smart President.



I know we’ve significantly lowered the bar, but can’t we at least have one that knows what the word “centennial” means. 🙄 — Shopgirl 🇺🇸🗣☮️ (@idnac4u) November 26, 2019

Here is a coin you can buy to help you forget about Trump destroying Title IX protections, putting gag rules on doctors discussing reproductive health and family planning, no increasing minimum wage and equal pay, ... — nancy cronvich (@FT1965) November 26, 2019

Yippee women get a Centennial Commemorative Coin Act. We are so excited, who needs equal pay we get a centennial coin! pic.twitter.com/XeKXH1kmiJ — Encinitas99 Ⓥ (@encinitas99) November 26, 2019

The coin says $1 but only worth 87¢ when a woman uses it. — Turducken Justin 🛡️ (@JustinBGalloway) November 26, 2019