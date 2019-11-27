Social media users schooled Donald Trump on what a centennial is after the president on Tuesday asked why a new coin to mark the 100 years since women’s suffrage had not been created before his time in office.
“I’m curious why wasn’t it done a long time ago?” Trump asked during the signing of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act. The act instructs the Treasury Department to issue $1 coins commemorating the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The money will be circulated from January.
“And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I’m president, we get things done,” Trump added.
Check out the clip here:
Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who frequently uses pictures he took during the Obama era to taunt Trump, chimed in with this Instagram post:
And people on Twitter attempted to unscramble Trump’s latest bizarre claim: