President Donald Trump likes to say and tweet the term “collusion” ― a lot.

An advanced Twitter search throws up dozens of instances over the last two years in which Trump has posted the word to deny that his campaign team colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

So, it’s possibly no surprise that Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, has included it on its 44th annual “Banished Word List” for 2019.

One contributor said “we all need to collude on getting rid of this word.”

The “OTUS family of acronyms” — such as POTUS and FLOTUS to refer to the president and first lady — also featured, and were dubbed “overused” and “useless.” Other terms included “wheelhouse,” “wrap my head around,” “ghosting,” “yeet,” “eschew” and “thought leader.”

The university describes the list as being “firmly tongue in cheek.” It invites people to suggest terms to be banished throughout the year, before whittling them down to its 18 non-favorites in December.

