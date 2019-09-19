Twitter users voiced concern after The Washington Post reported Wednesday that an intelligence official’s secret whistleblower complaint allegedly involved President Donald Trump making a promise to an unidentified foreign leader.
Some people speculated about the identity of Trump’s counterpart and what his pledge could have been. Others called Trump’s promises “worthless” anyway.
Conservative attorney George Conway — a vocal critic of the Trump administration, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — acknowledged “it remains to be seen precisely how serious this IC whistleblower complaint is.”
“Nevertheless, it’s important to bear in mind that the President of the United States is an ignorant, imbecilic, incompetent, and narcissistic sociopath, and so virtually anything is possible,” he tweeted.