“The Daily Show” is shining a light on how some world leaders have reacted to President Donald Trump’s showboating to the media in their meetings.
Trevor Noah’s team put together a mocking 90-second montage.
And it’s a masterclass in diplomacy.
Trump’s counterparts do their best to maintain a straight face as POTUS rants and raves about unrelated issues like former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Check out the clip here:
