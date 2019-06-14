“The Daily Show” is shining a light on how some world leaders have reacted to President Donald Trump’s showboating to the media in their meetings.

Trevor Noah’s team put together a mocking 90-second montage.

And it’s a masterclass in diplomacy.

Trump’s counterparts do their best to maintain a straight face as POTUS rants and raves about unrelated issues like former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Check out the clip here: