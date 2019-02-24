Trump To Delay March 1 China Tariffs Amid Trade Talks

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States would delay additional Chinese tariffs that were set to go into effect March 1 as he continues trade talks with China.

I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues. As a result of these very...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

....productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Trump tweeted Sunday about “substantial” progress in discussions of trade between the U.S. and China, the two largest economies in the world.

“As a result of these very productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1,” the president wrote. “Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi [Jinping] and myself, at Mar-a-Lago to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China!”

As late as this past Friday, Trump had planned to levy more tariffs on China. On Sunday, the president did not indicate a new date on which he might potentially impose the additional tariffs.

The U.S. agreed in December to delay by 90 days a planned 25 percent increase in tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports so that the two leaders could attempt to talk out their trade differences. Trump at that point had already imposed import taxes on $250 billion in Chinese products ― a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in goods and a 10 percent levy on the remaining $200 billion.