Donald Trump is back to boasting about being “your favorite president” on Twitter.

As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history drags on, the president used his favorite social media platform on Saturday morning to complain about being treated unfairly by the media.

.@newtgingrich just stated that there has been no president since Abraham Lincoln who has been treated worse or more unfairly by the media than your favorite President, me! At the same time there has been no president who has accomplished more in his first two years in office! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

″(Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich) just stated that there has been no president since Abraham Lincoln who has been treated worse or more unfairly by the media than your favorite President, me!” wrote Trump.

He also claimed to have achieved more during his first two years in office than any other president despite the fact that there are multiple investigations probing his personal and political associates. In another tweet, Trump boasted about the economy and warned: “You want to see a Stock Market Crash, Impeach Trump!”

The Economy is one of the best in our history, with unemployment at a 50 year low, and the Stock Market ready to again break a record (set by us many times) - & all you heard yesterday, based on a phony story, was Impeachment. You want to see a Stock Market Crash, Impeach Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

Trump’s tweet followed a report by BuzzFeed which claimed Trump told his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has pushed back on the allegation, but BuzzFeed stands by its reporting.

In response to the statement tonight from the Special Counsel's spokesman: We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it, and we urge the Special Counsel to make clear what he's disputing. — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 19, 2019

Trump, who lost the popular vote to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016, has repeatedly called himself “your favorite president” on Twitter.

Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is “toast.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client - totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

If anybody but your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, announced that, after decimating ISIS in Syria, we were going to bring our troops back home (happy & healthy), that person would be the most popular hero in America. With me, hit hard instead by the Fake News Media. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

And, as was the case with each of the previous times, fellow tweeters were quick to call him out this weekend:

Yeah I agree. I recall watching CNN tear apart Lincoln's emancipation proclamation in January of 1863. Such Fakes News.



Get real Donnie. Stop comparing yourself to one of the greatest Presidents this nation has ever had. You rank #45 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 19, 2019

Comparing disapproval of Lincoln and you is apples and orangE. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 19, 2019

Donald, if one of my friends ever sent a tweet that referred to himself as “your favorite anything, me!” we’d stage an immediate intervention.



We’d wonder if he'd accidentally taken a narcissist pill or he just stopped caring about looking stupid and pathetic. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) January 19, 2019

Whining and self-pity are two traits that will never be attributed to Lincoln. You’re an embarrassment to the office of President of the United States of America. — Rob Taub (@robmtaub) January 19, 2019

When you say, “your favorite president” you’re talking to a literate people, right? You’re talking to racist people, right? You’re talking to the worst people in America, right? Of course you are. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 19, 2019

You mean the same @newtgingrich who called President Obama in 2016 the "the first anti-American president." https://t.co/RaqGixwARf — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 19, 2019

The President continues to insist he is America’s “favorite President.” The lies continue. pic.twitter.com/GpSXWwem9k — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) January 19, 2019

It took America 240 years to become the guiding light of the world. It took you only 2 years to destroy everything. — 🇺🇸🌊JoeInWV 🌊🇺🇸 (@wvjoe911) January 19, 2019

Again, not my favorite president. We’ve been over this. — Jessica Petersen (@jessfpetersen) January 19, 2019