ENTERTAINMENT

Donald Trump Mercilessly Fires Himself In Jimmy Fallon ‘Apprentice’ Mashup

"YOU'RE FIRED!"

Jimmy Fallon on Monday suggested the White House had finally found the perfect person to tell President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 election.

And that person was... the outgoing president himself.

“The Tonight Show” mashed up a clip from Trump’s time hosting “The Apprentice” with an interview he gave as POTUS.

It ended with the then-reality TV show personality uttering his catchphrase ― “You’re Fired” ― to his future self.

Check out Fallon’s full monologue here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election Jimmy Fallon The Apprentice