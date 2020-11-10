Jimmy Fallon on Monday suggested the White House had finally found the perfect person to tell President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 election.

And that person was... the outgoing president himself.

“The Tonight Show” mashed up a clip from Trump’s time hosting “The Apprentice” with an interview he gave as POTUS.

It ended with the then-reality TV show personality uttering his catchphrase ― “You’re Fired” ― to his future self.

Check out Fallon’s full monologue here:

