Former President Donald Trump said Sunday there was “zero chance!” that Hamas’ attack on Israel would have happened on his watch.

The four-times-indicted Republican frontrunner for president in 2024 also took the lead in using the incursion to boast.

“THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT - ZERO CHANCE!,” he wrote in all-caps on Truth Social.

The surprise invasion by Hamas fighters, who have killed more than 700 Israelis and reportedly kidnapped dozens into Gaza, prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. The counter-attack in Gaza has left more than 400 Palestinians dead and more than 100,000 displaced, according to the UN.

Trump has cast himself as the wise statesman in tense times like this before.

The former president said he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he were in charge ― but declined to offer any specifics whatsoever.

Trump also re-shared an article by his former aide Sebastian Gorka titled, “Biden V. Trump War V. Piece.”