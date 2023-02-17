What's Hot

Black Tennessee Lawmaker Shuts Down Republicans For Bashing His Dashiki

Sen. John Fetterman Checked Into Hospital For Clinical Depression

A Walt Disney Hologram Was Revealed And Some Fans Aren’t Feeling The Magic

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Make Their Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

Penn Badgley Explains How Ex Blake Lively ‘Saved’ Him From Substance Abuse

'Big Daddy Mushroom' Monster From 'The Last Of Us' Is Apparently A Sex Symbol

Nikki Haley Supporter Stuns Jordan Klepper With Reason For Dumping Trump

Fox News Hosts Didn't Believe Election Fraud Claims, Court Filings Reveal

Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

CNN's Don Lemon Apologizes For Saying Nikki Haley Is Not 'In Her Prime'

Jennifer Coolidge Has A Theory About Her Hollywood Status Amid Career Renaissance

Georgia Grand Jury Finds No Evidence Of 'Widespread Fraud' In 2020 Election

Politicsdonald trump jrMarjorie Taylor GreeneJohn Fetterman

Donald Trump Jr. Makes Disgusting Comment About John Fetterman To Marjorie Taylor Greene

Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr. echoed ugly right-wing attacks on Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) when he called the lawmaker ― who has an auditory processing disorder after experiencing a stroke last year — the “vegetable senator from Pennsylvania” during an episode of his “Triggered” podcast on Thursday.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) quickly informed Trump Jr. that Fetterman was “back in the hospital by the way,” referencing his checking in this week to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression.

“And I wish him well, I don’t mean him any harm,” the Trump scion responded.

“Yeah, no, we do wish him well,” agreed Greene.

But Trump Jr. then railed against people who have accused him of being “ableist” with his criticism of Fetterman, who had a stroke last year.

“It’s the ability to do the job,” Greene said. “We need someone that’s thinking really well.”

Watch the video here:

Trump Jr. previously sparked anger with this “mush for brains” comment about Fetterman:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community