Donald Trump's Last 24 Hours Have Been Particularly Stupid And Offensive And Weird

“If you vote for a Democrat, you’re being disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel,” the president told reporters outside the White House. “Only weak people would say anything other than that.”

The statement was a doubling down of comments he’d made a day prior while attacking Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who have leveled criticisms at Israel’s government.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said. (About 79% of Jewish voters voted for Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, according to the Pew Research Center, so that’s Trump calling 8 in 10 American Jews either ignorant or disloyal.)

Later, Trump tweeted out a lengthy quote from conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root that said he was the “greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world” and that “the Jewish people in Israel love him... like he’s the King of Israel.”

And speaking of a God complex...

He Called Himself ‘The Chosen One’

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday, Trump blamed the media for reporting on the possibility of a looming recession, defended a failing trade war against China, and called himself the “chosen one” while looking up at the sky.

“The fake news, of which many of you are members, is trying to convince the public to have a recession,” Trump said. “Let’s have a recession! The United States is doing phenomenally well. But one thing I have to do is economically take on China, because China has been ripping us off for many years.”

He said his life would be “easier” if he hadn’t decided to embark on a trade war with China, then tried to deny responsibility, saying “this isn’t my trade war.”

The president then looked up in the sky and said: “I am the chosen one. So I’m taking on China. I’m taking on China on trade. And you know what? We’re winning.”

Again, we’re not.

He Reversed On Gun Control And Payroll Tax Cuts

Trump made clear he is still in the pocket of the National Rifle Association when he walked back a sensible gun control measure that would require stronger background checks.