CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

A CNN reporter asked Donald Trump supporters about the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and discovered that many embraced wild conspiracy theories and outright lies.

“It’s been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and because of disinformation, denial and diversion, Americans don’t have a shared history, a shared understanding, of what happened here on that day,” CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan said in a segment that aired on Monday.

Several Trump supporters insisted the insurrection was caused by some combination of Democrats and the FBI despite extensive video footage and other evidence showing otherwise.

“You don’t really believe that, do you?” O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

But as he learned, many of them do believe it: