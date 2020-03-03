Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile blasted the current head of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, on Fox News Tuesday, telling her to “go to hell” for her assertion that the Democratic primaries process was rigged against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Prompting shocked reactions from her Fox News colleagues, Brazile, now a contributor at the network, fired up when asked to respond to McDaniel’s earlier remarks on “America’s Newsroom.” McDaniel had said that the Democratic race for president “is leading towards a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote,” echoing similar rhetoric from President Donald Trump a day earlier.

In the Democratic race, those party insiders known as superdelegates must follow the lead of their state’s pledged delegates in the first round of convention voting, but then can back whomever they want if more voting is needed for a nominee to emerge.

Brazile responded to McDaniel by asking Republicans to “stay the hell out of our race.” She told co-hosts Ed Henry and Sandra Smith that she gets “sick and tired ... of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process.”

She took her own shout at Republican leaders, who have adopted rules minimizing challenges to Trump’s renomination. “First of all, they don’t have a process,” Brazille said. “They’re canceling primaries ... They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side. And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid.”

“So Ronna? Go to hell,” she concluded, drawing “whoas” from the co-hosts. “No, go to hell! I’m tired of it!”

Brazile said Democrats aren’t trying to prevent any candidate from winning the nomination. “If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow or another Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate? That’s stupid!”

McDaniel responded on Twitter, claiming her remarks “obviously hit a little close to home.”

Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2020

The exchange came as voters cast their ballots in 14 states for the Super Tuesday primaries and in the wake of a string of endorsements for former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic race amid fears among some party leaders that Sanders would not only lose to Trump in November but prove a drag on many down-ballot Democrats.

Those high-profile Democrats rallying to Biden’s camp include Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ― who pulled the plug on their presidential campaigns after Biden scored an impressive win in Saturday’s South Carolina primary ― and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who ended his White House quest late last year.

Sanders has accused senior members of the Democratic establishment of attempting to quash his progressive campaign by coalescing behind the more moderate Biden. Meanwhile, Trump’s echoing of those claims has intensified speculation that Sanders is the president’s preferred opponent.