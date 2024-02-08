Donna Kelce Predicts Her Super Bowl Seats Won't Be That Super

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is excited to see her son play in his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday.
But she may not be seeing the game in a luxury suite or with her son’s girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift.
Donna Kelce confessed to CNN that both her seating arrangements and Swift’s attendance are still up in the air and that even if the pop star does make it, they likely won’t be sitting together.
“We don’t know until that day if she’ll be coming or not,” she said. “And I would imagine if that would happen, she would be in somebody else’s suite because they are just outrageous [in price] at Allegiant Stadium.”
She added that she didn’t know if “anybody’s gonna foot that bill” for her to sit in a luxury box.
“I think I’ll be down in the stands and loving it in the stadium with everyone else,” she said.
Still, Donna Kelce admitted to enjoying the high life that comes with sitting in a luxury box, telling CNN: “Everybody’s having a good time, that’s for sure. It is just getting to meet new people. The excitement, the exhilaration of touchdowns and winning. There just isn’t anything better than that.”
Hopefully, Swift will be able to join in on the camaraderie. Although she’s performing in Tokyo the night before her boyfriend’s big game, the Japanese Embassy in Washington said last week that it’s very possible she could “comfortably arrive in Las Vegas” before the game begins.