MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch delivered a scathing response to former President Donald Trump’s recent claim that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats hate their religion and Israel.
“I think out of all the things that Donald Trump has ever said that have offended my core, this is it,” Deutsch, who is Jewish, said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe.”
“How dare you, Donald Trump, tell me what it takes to be a good Jew and not be a good Jew, and what it takes to love Israel or not love Israel,” the TV personality added.
Deutsch slammed Trump, who had made his comments on conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka’s program, as standing “for nothing.”
“What Judaism is all about — about being a decent human being, about being kind to others — you are the farthest thing from what anybody should say what a good Jew is or isn’t,” he continued.
Deutsch then gave a reality check to Jewish Americans who back Trump in the 2024 presidential election because they may think he’s “automatically good for Israel.”
Trump “would turn on Jews in a second” because he only cares about himself, warned Deutsch.
“This is a guy who has a fondness for Hitler, according to his ex-chief of staff John Kelly. This is a guy who said there’s good people on both sides of Charlottesville,” he added, referencing two of the most shocking moments from Trump’s presidency.
Watch the video here: