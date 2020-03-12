NBA's Donovan Mitchell Is 2nd Jazz Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is the second player on the team to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Mitchell’s teammate, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday just moments before a game with the Oklahoma City Thunder was set to begin.
As a result, the game was postponed and NBA officials suspended the rest of the league’s season.
In addition, several reporters are being tested after Gobert purposely touched their equipment on Monday in an apparent attempt to mock new “social distancing” rules that had been put in place by the NBA to curb the spread of the virus.
