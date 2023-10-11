Don't Forget About The Kids: Get These Foolproof Gifts On Prime Day

ShoppingParenting Kidssales

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WNS1XTR?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peppa Pig toy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WNS1XTR?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Peppa Pig toy</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084SCRGKZ?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="toy scooter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084SCRGKZ?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">toy scooter</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W9Z6Y32?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hamilton toy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W9Z6Y32?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6525b80de4b0102e6963cbd2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Hamilton toy</a>.
The best toy is a thing that makes a kid happy — and that you got for a great price. Prepare for the holiday season and stock your gift closet with these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales on toys. From soft and snuggly toys to backyard equipment that will get the whole family outside, we found the best deals on toys, games and all things fun for little ones and big ones alike.

While Prime Day is a great time to stock up on practical things or larger ticket items for your kitchen and home, it’s also a great time to get a jump on your holiday shopping and snag sweet toys for a price that’s even more fun. We hope you find some great deals for the little ones in your life, and maybe use the savings to treat yourself to some goodies, too.

1
Amazon
A set of Numberblocks figurines (33% off)
Any pint-sized fans of the strangely mesmerizing mathematics show “Numberblocks” will be thrilled at the sight of these six figurines, representing the “Number Friends” characters — you guessed it — Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten. Each character has posable arms and comes ready to help your little one improve their counting skills under the guise of watching TV.
$16.79 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
2
Amazon
A “Star Wars” Funko pop advent calendar (60% off)
What happens when the combined virality of Funko Pop, the “Star Wars” franchise and an advent calendar coalesces into a single product? Only time will tell, but based on the popularity of these three concepts, we can’t imagine that this product is going to stick around for long — especially on sale. This advent calendar contains 24 two-inch high Funko Pop figurines styled after characters like Princess Leia, Darth Vader and more — in holiday-themed getups, no less.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
3
Amazon
A construction-themed set of Magna-Tiles (30% off)
Possibly one of the most crowd-pleasing gifts for kids right now, these Magna-Tiles plastic building pieces are endlessly interchangeable and enable children to create a variety of three-dimensional structures. (They can also be pricey, so it’s ideal to nab them on sale.) This construction-themed set consist of 14 road pieces, two extendable cranes, a chassis for a vehicle, and more. As always, this kit is compatible with all other Magna-Tiles sets and pieces.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
4
Amazon
A set of dinosaur Magna-Tiles figurines
Another popular Magna-Tiles option: this set of five colorful dinosaur figurines intended to complement any existing building pieces.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
5
Amazon
Or a Magna-Tiles world of dinosaurs (30% off)
If you’re sold on the dinosaurs but want to incorporate some building pieces into your purchase, try this extensive set that includes reptilian figurines like a triceratops and a velociraptor along with 16 oversized building tiles for creating sets that worthy of the mammoth ancient creatures. It also includes 10 standard-sizes tiles.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
6
Amazon
A set of Picasso Tiles (30% off)
Another option: These clear, colorful magnetic toys will keep little hands busy for hours and are super easy to clean up. Create castles, shapes, rockets and more and teach your little ones about magnets and colors. (Picasso Tiles tend to be more affordable than Magna-Tiles, and are even more so on Prime Day.)
$31.99 at Amazon (typically $45.99)
7
Amazon
A unisex kids' sweatsuit available in a bunch of cool colors (26% off)
How dang adorable is this monochrome sweatsuit? This cotton-and-recycled-poly blend looks ultra comfy, and it's available in a bunch of very swaggy colors like lavender, high-vis green, and brown. It's available in most kids sizes.
$32.10 at Amazon (originally $43.62)
8
Amazon
A variety pack of 10 tiny Squishmallows (26% off)
A multi-pack of these popular stuffies are sure to come in handy for birthday parties, stocking stuffers and those little moments where you need to create a distraction (which, if you’re a parent, can be every five minutes). Each of the five-inch figures depicts a different cutie pie, including a wee cactus, a tiny strawberry and a petite ice-cream cookie sando.
$33.49 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
9
Amazon
Qrooper toss and catch ball set (37% off)
Get the whole family outside with this set of two velcro mitts and two tennis balls. Help your little one with their hand-eye coordination and pump the cardio as you play catch for hours on end.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $18.99)
10
Amazon
Eliza Hamilton Pop toy (62% off)
"Hamilton" lovers will drool over this adorable Eliza Pop! figure. It's just under four inches tall, so it's the perfect little trinket to play with or to have on a shelf or desk.
$4.99 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
11
Amazon
A dinosaur toy kit with minis (20% off)
With a big dino, six mini dinos and four mini dino cars, this set has it all. Race the mini cars againt each other or put them through the big dino tunnel.
$19.19 at Amazon (originally $23.99)
12
Amazon
Playskool Step Start Walk 'n Ride (28% off)
As your little one learns to walk, this versatile toy will be there. They can sit on it and ride it or use it as a walker to give them stability and encouragement to put one foot in front of the other.
$17.49 at Amazon (typically $24)
13
Amazon
Play-Doh fire engine playset (33% off)
With a mini truck, axe, hydrant and two different marblized “dohs” intended to mimic fire and water, this set has everything for the littlest firefighter in your household. Manipulate the dough with the themed toys and enjoy putting out fake fires with the water.
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
14
Amazon
A 10-inch LCD writing tablet (25% off)
Offering the vibe of an electronic tablet but the creativity of a paper notebook, this rainbow writing tablet is great for car rides, planes or rainy days. Little ones can use it to learn numbers and letter or to draw pictures again and again.
$14.98 at Amazon (originally $19.98)
15
Amazon
Remote control car (31% off)
Go forward, backward, flipped-over and all around this with remote control stunt car. It has bright headlights so it can be "driven" in the dark and the big wheels work on sand and rocks as well as indoor floors.
$20 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
16
Amazon
Peppa Pig oink-along singing plush toy (30% off)
Let Peppa do the singing with this plush singing toy. It plays three songs and says three funny phrases when you press her soft tummy.
$15.99 at Amazon (originally $30.70)
17
Amazon
Play tent with three tunnels (20% off)
Be the best house on the block with this moveable pop-up tunnel. Use them as separate tents and forts or connect all the tunnels and have a whole day of fun.
$51.96 at Amazon (typically $64.95)
18
Amazon
A kids' digital camera that also prints photos (15% off)
In lieu of handing your phone over to your child — and risking all of the potential technical difficulties that come with it — try this child-sized digital camera that instantly prints photos and even offers the option to add playful borders. It addition to taking still images, it can also record video, and it comes with a 32-gig TF card for additional storage and a rechargeable lithium battery that offers up to three hours of life.
33.99 at Amazon (typically $39.99)

