“Don’t Look Up” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The satirical black comedy stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who play astronomers trying to warn an indifferent society about a planet-destroying comet heading toward Earth. An allegory for the climate crisis, the film also features Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.

Advertisement

Another recent release is the third most popular movie of the moment. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” joined the platform on Dec. 31, following its premiere at Venice International Film Festival and subsequent theatrical release on Dec. 17. Gyllenhaal also wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from a novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

Netflix "Don't Look Up" on Netflix.

Beyond those two new films, an assortment of movies from prior years are trending on the platform. “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” is the action-packed 2012 sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” and “Dark Shadows” is Tim Burton’s gothic soap opera adaptation from the same year.

The only other movies produced by Netflix in the current ranking are two animated children’s films. “Back to the Outback” follows the adventures of five animals in an Australian wildlife park, while “Seal Team” is about a group of brave seals standing up against villainous sharks.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost