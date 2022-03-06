Kate McKinnon Goes Bonkers Over Ron DeSantis' 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

“Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon pretended that the hugely controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by Florida’s House of Representatives could be a good thing in an appearance on “Weekend Update.”

“I heard about this law, and I think it’s amazing,” McKinnon told co-anchor Colin Jost.

“When I was in middle school in the ’90s (rolls her eyes), I was kind of tortured by the constant use of the word gay — you know, like: ‘That’s so gay,’ or ‘Ew, you’re gay,’” she added. “It made me feel horrible.”

Now, “to hear that [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis has taken a stand, and said, ’No, you cannot say gay in school anymore’ ... and in Florida of all places!”

But Jost explained that the bill — which would outlaw school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — is not what McKinnon imagined. And she’s struck speechless — for a bit.

Then it was time to say gay. “I am deeply gay,” said McKinnon.

“If the ’90s were right and gay means bad, then this is the gayest law I have ever seen,” McKinnon finally concluded before leading the audience in a chant of “gay, gay, gay” to the tune of Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.”