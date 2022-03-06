Comedy

Kate McKinnon Goes Bonkers Over Ron DeSantis' 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

“If the ’90s were right and gay means bad, then this is the gayest law I have ever seen,” McKinnon finally concluded.
Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon pretended that the hugely controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by Florida’s House of Representatives could be a good thing in an appearance on “Weekend Update.”

“I heard about this law, and I think it’s amazing,” McKinnon told co-anchor Colin Jost.

“When I was in middle school in the ’90s (rolls her eyes), I was kind of tortured by the constant use of the word gay — you know, like: ‘That’s so gay,’ or ‘Ew, you’re gay,’” she added. “It made me feel horrible.”

Now, “to hear that [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis has taken a stand, and said, ’No, you cannot say gay in school anymore’ ... and in Florida of all places!”

But Jost explained that the bill — which would outlaw school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — is not what McKinnon imagined. And she’s struck speechless — for a bit.

Then it was time to say gay. “I am deeply gay,” said McKinnon.

“If the ’90s were right and gay means bad, then this is the gayest law I have ever seen,” McKinnon finally concluded before leading the audience in a chant of “gay, gay, gay” to the tune of Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.”

