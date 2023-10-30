Pizza Rat Who? New York City Rats Go Viral Over Shared Love For 1 Sweet Treat

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sweet love!

An a-dough-rable pair of New York City rats got their paws on a donut in a TikTok clip that proves to be a worthy challenger to the beloved pizza rat.

The video, shared by Carly Hittner on her account @smallredcar, shows a rat taking a bite of a donut left stranded on the subway tracks before dragging it away with them.

The rat proceeds to find a fellow rodent before the two split the snack in a budding romance that hasn’t been seen since Roddy and Rita in “Flushed Away.”

“Some of the men in this city need lessons in chivalry,” wrote Hittner in a caption on the video that has over 3.3 million views.

The TikTok user also tagged the video with a sharp message for the Big Apple: “donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in this city.”

Hittner, in an interview with Today.com, said she took the video earlier this month following a dinner date with her boyfriend.

“We see this rat trying to carry this thing that’s bigger than its whole body and you’re thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s like pizza rat!’” said Hittner, referring to the famous rat that took social media by storm in 2015 and sparked allegations of a hoax.

The resulting “love story” between the two led to a caption that she based on a recent talk with a pal about dating in the Big Apple.

“I was listening to my friends talking about dating, relationships and their kind of grievances with dating in the city. And it was like, ‘Oh, well, if a rat can do it. It’s simple. It shouldn’t be this hard,’” she said.

The clip, which Hittner shared on Wednesday, has TikTok users praising the rat as “A HIGH VALUE MAN” as well as a “PROVIDER” for their squeaky sweetheart.

“The NY rats have a better love life than I do,” one user wrote.

“This is the nicest guy in nyc,” proclaimed another user.

Hittner told New York’s Fox 5 that she’s “humored and surprised” by how much support and agreement there’s been over what she referred to as a “light-hearted job.”

“They’re giving us some good humor and some good content so I’ll leave it at that,” she said.