Doorbell Cam Activates And Captures An Absolute Nightmare

Here’s a visitor you probably won’t want to welcome into your house.
Homeowner Andi Stuart-Bishop of Fredericksburg, Virginia, said she received a movement notification from her doorbell camera and assumed it would be a package delivery or maybe a friend.
It wasn’t.
It was a snake, which Stuart-Bishop estimated to be about 7 to 8 feet long, looking right into the camera and then slithering on the door and doorknob, possibly returning from an attempt to reach a bird’s nest behind the second-floor shutters.
“I screamed,” she told local CBS station WTKR.
Stuart-Bishop said she installed the camera for security reasons, but seems to be feeling less secure now.
“I make sure to look around and keep my tiny dog on a leash when we go out,” she told the station. “I still can’t go out the front door.”
It could’ve been worse: Earlier this year, a doorbell camera captured a snake biting a man in the face.