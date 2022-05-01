DoorDash Driver Saves Bleeding Woman's Life While Delivering Food: ‘My Guardian Angel’

A DoorDash driver was in the right place at the right time.

Sophia Furtado, a delivery driver in Massachusetts, has been crowned a hero after fearlessly leaping into action to save a customer’s life.

On February 11, Caryn Hebert Sullivan ordered a late dinner, and Furtado brought the order to her address in the small community of West Island Fairhaven.

Sullivan’s order was Furtado’s last stop for the evening. However, when she arrived around 10 p.m. to drop off the food, she discovered the customer unconscious and bleeding from her head at the foot of her steps.

Furtado, who had EMT training, quickly sprung into action. She entered the house and notified Sullivan’s husband, Robert, who was inside napping.

“I just remember laying on my driveway thinking, ‘This is pretty much over,’ ” Sullivan recalled. “I was laying there and saw a lot of white clouds,” she told CNN.

Sullivan, who had a previous arm injury and a bad knee, had been waiting outside for the delivery before falling and hitting her head, according to CNN.

While on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Furtado quickly aided Sullivan by wrapping her in a blanket and using a towel to apply light pressure to her wound, the Fairhaven Police Department said.

The fast-thinking driver kept dispatch updated on Sullivan’s condition, which gave officers and medics the crucial pre-arrival information they needed to save her life.

Furtado even stayed by Sullivan’s side until officers and medics arrived.

Sullivan said she was in the hospital for three weeks following the incident, and suffered from two severe brain bleeds.

“I am so thankful for her, she’s my guardian angel,” Sullivan said, “Thank God she was there, if she wasn’t there, I’d be dead.”

In a Facebook post about the incident, the Fairhaven Police Department wrote: “Any first responder can tell you, what Sophia did that night was not something anyone would just do. Those that have worked long enough in this field have seen people walk away, run away, drive away, pull out their phone, or simply just watch…She saved a life.”

The daring delivery driver was presented a life saving award and a $1,000 educational grant from DoorDash at a ceremony on Wednesday.

GMEC-EMT, an accredited training institution that employs EMS professionals, was so impressed with her heroic gesture that they offered her a discounted rate into their EMT program, should she be interested in joining.