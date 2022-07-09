A number of DoorDash users jumped on a deal that made their orders “free.99” after a glitch hit the app on Thursday.
The technical hiccup, according to Mashable, was from a “payment processing issue” that allowed users to place an order without entering payment information.
News of the glitch spread on Twitter and, on Thursday night and into Friday morning, users shared a number of their “free” orders, including $1,949.70 worth of Don Julio Reposado Tequila, more than $20,000 worth of seafood and Plan B.
You can check out a number of Twitter users’ posts during the glitch below.
The “free” order fun allegedly didn’t last long, however, as users began to post screenshots of charges from the app after their orders.
DoorDash, in a statement to Mashable, said the company was canceling orders made during the glitch.
“We’re actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received,” the company said.
“We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this.”
The aftermath of the “free” orders led to a number of jokes and memes from Twitter users.