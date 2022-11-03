Watch A Former DoorDash Driver Hit A Game-Saving Shot For Struggling Lakers

An ex-DoorDash deliveryman just delivered on a bigger stage ― in an NBA game for one of the league’s storied franchises. (Watch the video below.)

Matt Ryan, who worked as a food driver and at a cemetery in Yonkers, New York, before getting his chance in the big time, made the shot of his young career on Wednesday. The forward sank a fadeaway last-second 3-pointer to vault the Los Angeles Lakers into overtime against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers went on to win, 120-117, giving them a second straight victory in a 2-5 season.

🎥 Every angle of Matt Ryan's buzzer-beater to force OT! pic.twitter.com/YKPIZ5laht — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

“My confidence is, when it comes to shooting, it’s unwavering,” Ryan said, per ESPN. “I mean, I wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t the case.”

If the Lakers hadn’t blown a 16-point lead, Ryan wouldn’t have had a chance to make his heroic bucket.

But then again, that Ryan is on an NBA roster at all is somewhat unlikely.

After the former Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Chattanooga college player went unchosen in the 2020 NBA Draft, he worked for DoorDash, Uber Eats and the cemetery. He finally got his chance in the NBA last season, playing about five minutes and scoring 3 points for the Boston Celtics in one game last April.

Ryan got invited to Lakers training camp because of his reputed shooting skills, and stuck with the team on a nonguaranteed contract.