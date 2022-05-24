“As fashion is an outward expression of who we are, consciously choosing fashion pieces that boost our mood is not only an easy way to feel better about ourselves, it also sends a positive signal to those we interact with. In times of turmoil, fashion can be a wonderful tool for doing good,” Mair said.
Although the type of impact a certain color or print has on a person really boils down to a matter of personal opinion, Mair said some interpretations of colors and the way they make us feel can be universal, largely because of our cultural associations.
A fuchsia pink wide-leg jumpsuit with bow details
A maxi shirt dress in a vibrant orchid print
An apple-green satin A-line skirt
An off-the-shoulder tiered midress
An internet-famous tennis dress with built-in shorts and sports bra
A billow-sleeve ruffle wrap dress
An everyday relaxed-fit button-down in vibrant coral
A pair of electric blue cropped pants
A relaxed-fit clementine linen jumpsuit
A chartreuse linen jumpsuit with a corset top
A vibrant orange tie-back cotton dress
A neon embroidered tunic dress
A pair of flowy Palazzo pants in a vacation-worthy print
A flamingo pink off-the-shoulder tank in a smoothing fabric
A pair of tailored neon-orange flared pants
An electric-yellow yoga bra and vibrant blue high-rise legging
A pair of mid-rise Palazzo pants in a tropical print