Shopping

Dopamine Dressing: How To Make A Happy Wardrobe

We spoke to fashion psychologists about the mood-boosting potential of brightly colored clothing.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Curate an uplifting summer wardrobe with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BELONGSCI-Sleeveless-Shoulder-Waistband-Jumpsuit/dp/B09TT7RCHB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6286ce93e4b0933e73630728%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fuchsia wide-legged jumpsuit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6286ce93e4b0933e73630728" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BELONGSCI-Sleeveless-Shoulder-Waistband-Jumpsuit/dp/B09TT7RCHB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6286ce93e4b0933e73630728%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">fuchsia wide-legged jumpsuit</a>, <a href="https://prf.hn/click/camref:1101lkzFZ/pubref:dopaminedressing-TessaFlores-052422-6286ce93e4b0933e73630728/destination:https://shop.lululemon.com/p/women-sports-bras/Free-To-Be-Bra-Wild-High-Neck/_/prod9270883?color=45740" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="electric yellow yoga bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6286ce93e4b0933e73630728" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://prf.hn/click/camref:1101lkzFZ/pubref:dopaminedressing-TessaFlores-052422-6286ce93e4b0933e73630728/destination:https://shop.lululemon.com/p/women-sports-bras/Free-To-Be-Bra-Wild-High-Neck/_/prod9270883?color=45740" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">electric yellow yoga bra</a> and a pair of <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39687&u1=dopaminedressing-TessaFlores-052422-6286ce93e4b0933e73630728&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wolfandbadger.com%2Fus%2Fcamilla-neon-orange-pants%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjw-JyUBhCuARIsANUqQ_JNXwc-NNeIs16I8kwn55QCWprKnFL_rpuJJUleDa1SDqrasBhOTwkaAiY2EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="neon-orange flared pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6286ce93e4b0933e73630728" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39687&u1=dopaminedressing-TessaFlores-052422-6286ce93e4b0933e73630728&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wolfandbadger.com%2Fus%2Fcamilla-neon-orange-pants%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjw-JyUBhCuARIsANUqQ_JNXwc-NNeIs16I8kwn55QCWprKnFL_rpuJJUleDa1SDqrasBhOTwkaAiY2EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">neon-orange flared pants</a>.
Amazon, Lululemon, Wolf & Badger
Curate an uplifting summer wardrobe with this fuchsia wide-legged jumpsuit, electric yellow yoga bra and a pair of neon-orange flared pants.

A number of celebrities wore neon hues and vibrant colors on the red carpet at the the 2022 Grammys and other awards shows this past year. Most notably, Justin Bieber rocked a fuchsia beanie, Billy Porter wore a hot-pink ruffled ensemble and Saweetie sported an electric flamingo two-piece gown.

There could be a subconscious reason for these eye-catching color choices — and it has to do with that feel-good-chemical in our brain called dopamine, said Dr. Anabel Maldonado, a neurologist, fashion psychologist and founder of Psykhe, a software system that helps personalize shopping experiences.

Dopamine dressing is simply dressing in a way that triggers the pleasure-neurotransmitter dopamine for an individual,” Maldonado said.

She said that the deliberate decision to grab something bright and cheerful isn’t really anything new, but may be happening more thanks to a rise in awareness that what we wear really does have an effect of on us.

Dr. Carolyn Mair, a behavioral psychologist and author of “The Psychology of Fashion,” said the production of dopamine is integral to achieving positive outcomes and goals. Combine that with a shared social consensus and studies that say “how I dress affects my mood,” and there becomes an incentive to wear specific items of clothing that will, in effect, increase dopamine levels.

When we have a strong belief, it becomes part of who we are, our identity,” Mair said. “In addition, expectations play an important role in outcomes. When we expect a positive outcome, or a mood boost from our choice of clothing, we are more likely to achieve it. Together, strong beliefs and positive expectations are powerful.”

Mair also pointed out that we are living in some pretty dopamine-starved times, therefore many of us might be trying to get our pleasure-chemical kicks wherever we can, even if it’s in the form of an electric-yellow sports bra.

Billy Porter attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Billy Porter attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“As fashion is an outward expression of who we are, consciously choosing fashion pieces that boost our mood is not only an easy way to feel better about ourselves, it also sends a positive signal to those we interact with. In times of turmoil, fashion can be a wonderful tool for doing good,” Mair said.

Although the type of impact a certain color or print has on a person really boils down to a matter of personal opinion, Mair said some interpretations of colors and the way they make us feel can be universal, largely because of our cultural associations.

In some countries, yellow is associated with summer, happiness; orange with joy. Red with danger and blood, sexiness and risk. Green is associated with nature, and blue with confidence and honesty. White with purity and black with solemnity,” Mair said.

She also mentioned the particularly playful, youthful and escapist associations that we have with colors like fuchsia or lime-green.

Shades that remind us of vacation, exotic landscapes, and childhood have happy, playful, dopamine-triggering associations. Prints that are botanical or geometric can have the same effect.”

To test out the mood-boosting effects of clothing for yourself, you can shop through the following list of bold, flamboyant and brightly-colored clothing below. Find tangerine-hued rompers, satin skirts in shades of Granny Smith apples and cerulean-blue chino pants that are soft and comfy.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A fuchsia pink wide-leg jumpsuit with bow details
Perfect for everyday wear, work or special events, this wide-leg romper has adjustable tie straps and tie belt as well as a V-neck front and back. It's made with soft fabric that has a light stretch and is available in sizes XS-XXL.
$31.99 at Amazon
2
Wolf & Badger
A maxi shirt dress in a vibrant orchid print
This maxi shirt dress features a poppy-colored orchid print and is made from a soft cotton-sateen fabric. The vintage-inspired silhouette has cuffed sleeves, a shawl collar and integrated side pockets as well as a wrap-tie belt. It’s available in U.S. sizes 4-14.
$330 at Wolf & Badger
3
Amazon
An apple-green satin A-line skirt
This slightly flared A-line skirt falls mid-shin and is made with a breathable satin fabric. The waistband is elastic for a comfortable fit and the skirt is available in sizes S-XL.
$21.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
An off-the-shoulder tiered midress
This flamingo-pink cotton dress falls mid-shin and features a tiered design as well as two side cut-out details for a unique twist on a summer dress. It’s available in sizes XXS-5X.
$69.90+ at Amazon
5
Halara
An internet-famous tennis dress with built-in shorts and sports bra
This two-in-one activity dress is the pinnacle of athleisure and is great for errands, lounging and more. It’s made with soft moisture-wicking fabric that allows for a full range of motion and has built-in bike shorts as well as an integrated low-impact sports bra and stretch pockets to hold all of your essentials. Size availability ranges from XS-XL.
$49.95 at Halara
6
Banana Republic
A billow-sleeve ruffle wrap dress
Constructed from a silky satin fabric, this V-neck cocktail dress has a ruffle hem that falls mid-thigh, billow sleeves and flouncy fit. It’s available in regular, tall and petite options in sizes S-XL.
$190 at Banana Republic
7
Amazon
An everyday relaxed-fit button-down in vibrant coral
This casual button-down is lightweight enough for warmer weather and can pair well with jeans, shorts, skirts and more. It has a relaxed fit and cropped hem and is available in sizes S-XL.
$23.99+ at Amazon
8
Boden
A pair of electric blue cropped pants
The nipped waist and subtle flared leg gives these mock button-fly pants a flattering fit. They have deep front pockets, sit at the natural waist and are made with a soft chino fabric that has a touch of stretch for comfort. Sizes available are 2-16/18.
$58.80 at Boden (originally $98)
9
Boden
A relaxed-fit clementine linen jumpsuit
This brightly colored romper fits close to the waist and goes into a more relaxed fit through the cropped legs, which are designed with hidden side pockets. Made from linen with a 100% cotton lining, this jumpsuit is machine-washable and also has a smocked back panel with a slight stretch for easy movement. It’s available in sizes 2-20/22.
$160 at Boden
10
Wolf & Badger
A chartreuse linen jumpsuit with a corset top
Crafted completely of linen cotton, this jumpsuit in eye-catching chartreuse has a fitted corset bodice and skinny straps with small bow details. It’s available in sizes XS-M/L.
$150 at Wolf & Badger
11
Gap
A vibrant orange tie-back cotton dress
Made with a low-maintenance soft cotton blend, this simple midi-dress fits like a T-shirt and features a tie-back with a cut-out detail as well as a modest side slit. It’s available in sizes XS-XXL.
$59.95 at Gap
12
Anthropologie
A neon embroidered tunic dress
This hand-embroidered pull-over dress was made in Greece and features highly detailed neon yellow stitching on a brushed cotton fabric. It has a tiered tunic design, is machine-washable and available in sizes XS-L.
$330 at Anthroplogie
13
Summersalt
A pair of flowy Palazzo pants in a vacation-worthy print
Perfect as a swimsuit coverup or paired with a flowy top, these high-waist Palazzo pants were made for vacation. They feature a functional tie waistband and are made from a recycled charmeuse fabric that is wrinkle-resistant, antimicrobial and anti-static. Sizes XS-XL are available and you can get a matching bikini top and bottom, also at Summersalt.
$95 at Summersalt
14
J.Crew
A flamingo pink off-the-shoulder tank in a smoothing fabric
This sleek top is made with a soft double-layered modal that forms to your body and stretches in all directions for a flattering fit. The material is an eco-friendly sourced fiber that is machine-washable, and the top is available in sizes XXS-XXL.
$39.50 at J.Crew
15
Wolf & Badger
A pair of tailored neon-orange flared pants
Created by a Polish luxury designer, these front-pleated flared pants are high-waisted and tailored to make legs look longer and give a flattering fit. They feature a bottom side slit and are available in two different lengths as well as sizes XS-L.
$332 at Wolf & Badger
16
Lululemon
An electric-yellow yoga bra and vibrant blue high-rise legging
Designed for low-impact exercise or daily wear, the breathable yoga bra and high-rise legging are made with slick, low-friction fabric that is moisture-wicking and feels cool to the touch. They have four-way stretch for a complete range of motion and an added touch of Lycra to retain shape. The light-support bra, which is available in sizes 2-14, has pockets for the option of removable cups and the yoga pants, available in sizes 0-14, have a hidden waistband pocket for your essentials and come in three different inseam lengths.
Bra: $68 at LululemonPants: $98 at Lululemon
17
Lilly Pulitzer
A pair of mid-rise Palazzo pants in a tropical print
These dreamily draped Palazzo pants pull on for an easy fit, are made with washed rayon and sit mid-rise. The inseam measures 33 inches, and they're available in sizes XXS-XL.
$128 at Lilly Pulitzer
A brushed jersey shacket

Shop The Trend: Shackets

Popular in the Community

shoppingStylecolormooddopamine

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

If Your Mole Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Dermatologist

Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Abortion

Home & Living

This Animated Sequel Show Is A Top Series On Netflix

Travel

Yes, It’s Possible To Take A Relaxing Vacation In Philly. Here’s How.

Food & Drink

At 65, This Cancer Survivor And Noodle Maker Proves It’s Never Too Late To Go For Your Dreams

Wellness

Is Monkeypox A Virus The U.S. Should Be Worried About Now?

Work/Life

If You’re About To Quit Your Job, Delete These 5 Things

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

What Is Delta-8 THC And Why Are States Banning It?

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Hot Girl Walks'

Money

U.S. Stocks Gain Ground Following 7 Straight Weeks Of Losses

Shopping

A Pore-Cleaning Skin Spatula, Plus 34 Other Bestselling Beauty Products

Shopping

Natural Bug Sprays That Don't Smell Like Toxic Waste

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Shopping

11 Fitness Trackers That Are Cheaper Than An Apple Watch (Starting At $9)

Shopping

28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Shopping

The Best Sports Bras Without That Annoying Removable Padding That Bunches Up

Shopping

5 Cleansing Balms That Will Leave Your Skin Clean And Makeup-Free

Food & Drink

Food Safety Experts Share Common Cookout Mistakes That Could Make Guests Sick

Shopping

The $29 Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Actually Tames My Frizz

Shopping

You Won't Believe These Cute Clothes Are From Workout Companies

Work/Life

Everyone Who's Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift's Speech

Wellness

The One Thing You Should Do If Your At-Home COVID Test Is Positive

Shopping

The Only 6 Cocktail Glasses You Really Need, According To Bartenders

Shopping

The Best Items If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Shopping

Must-Have Items You Didn't Realize You'll Need For The Beach

Relationships

How To Politely End A Conversation With A Guest At Your Wedding

Style & Beauty

A Paradox: With Anti-Asian Hate Crimes On The Rise, So Is 'Asianfishing,' A Desire To Look Asian

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Home & Living

31 Funny TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

Style & Beauty

14 Waterless Beauty Products That Are Perfect For Traveling

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online