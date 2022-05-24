A number of celebrities wore neon hues and vibrant colors on the red carpet at the the 2022 Grammys and other awards shows this past year. Most notably, Justin Bieber rocked a fuchsia beanie, Billy Porter wore a hot-pink ruffled ensemble and Saweetie sported an electric flamingo two-piece gown.

There could be a subconscious reason for these eye-catching color choices — and it has to do with that feel-good-chemical in our brain called dopamine, said Dr. Anabel Maldonado, a neurologist, fashion psychologist and founder of Psykhe, a software system that helps personalize shopping experiences.

“Dopamine dressing is simply dressing in a way that triggers the pleasure-neurotransmitter dopamine for an individual,” Maldonado said.

She said that the deliberate decision to grab something bright and cheerful isn’t really anything new, but may be happening more thanks to a rise in awareness that what we wear really does have an effect of on us.

Dr. Carolyn Mair, a behavioral psychologist and author of “The Psychology of Fashion,” said the production of dopamine is integral to achieving positive outcomes and goals. Combine that with a shared social consensus and studies that say “how I dress affects my mood,” and there becomes an incentive to wear specific items of clothing that will, in effect, increase dopamine levels.

“When we have a strong belief, it becomes part of who we are, our identity,” Mair said. “In addition, expectations play an important role in outcomes. When we expect a positive outcome, or a mood boost from our choice of clothing, we are more likely to achieve it. Together, strong beliefs and positive expectations are powerful.”

Mair also pointed out that we are living in some pretty dopamine-starved times, therefore many of us might be trying to get our pleasure-chemical kicks wherever we can, even if it’s in the form of an electric-yellow sports bra.