'Dora The Explorer' Movie Drops First Trailer And Fans Have A Lot To Say

The first trailer for “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” a live-action movie based on the Nickelodeon cartoon “Dora the Explorer,” was released on Saturday and fans have initially given it mixed reviews.

The movie, slated for release on Aug. 2, follows teenage Dora as she embarks on an adventure to save her parents and explore the lost city. The film’s stars include Isabela Moner as Dora, Eva Longoria as her mother, Michael Peña as her father and Benicio del Tori as the voice of Dora’s nemesis, Swiper.

Fans were eager to weigh in as soon as the highly anticipated trailer dropped.

Boots isn't wearing boots.



Backpack and map ain't singing.



Not my Dora. https://t.co/iQtEmzbuvd — Dobe (@NarutosWriter) March 24, 2019

You’re gonna tell me they’re putting all this effort into an edgy live-action Dora movie and there’s not one mention of Swiper? https://t.co/UtrcU0Bijb — Conchúr (@cj_oneill27) March 24, 2019

The Dora movie looks kinda cool???¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/4y3Z19tiBa — Ismahawk (@Ismahawk) March 24, 2019

The Dora movie is taking itself too seriously and needs to lean harder into the source material. Fuck it. Have the backpack talk. Have a giant floating mouse cursor. Have a photorealistic bipedal CGI fox in a bandit mask tip toeing around accompanied by xylophone sounds. Why not? — Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) March 24, 2019

"this looks so damn rad"



- a sentence fragment I never thought I would utter about a live action Dora movie, and yet-- https://t.co/cuUo8AHABb — Brandon O'Brien | Neon Bird Baron | Metro Moomin (@therisingtithes) March 24, 2019

Why doesnt boots have boots in the dora movie what the hell am i supposed to call him?? Toes??? — i wuv u bewwy much (@strwbwwymlk) March 24, 2019

They gave Dora a giant knife. Live-action adaptations are getting out of control. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hqRRSoiKIR — Tiffany™ loves to sleep (@MissTiffanyL) March 24, 2019