'Dora The Explorer' Movie Drops First Trailer And Fans Have A Lot To Say

The first trailer for “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” a live-action movie based on the Nickelodeon cartoon “Dora the Explorer,” was released on Saturday and fans have initially given it mixed reviews.
The movie, slated for release on Aug. 2, follows teenage Dora as she embarks on an adventure to save her parents and explore the lost city. The film’s stars include Isabela Moner as Dora, Eva Longoria as her mother, Michael Peña as her father and Benicio del Tori as the voice of Dora’s nemesis, Swiper.
Fans were eager to weigh in as soon as the highly anticipated trailer dropped.