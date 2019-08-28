Puerto Rico Braces For Dorian, First Major Cyclone Since Hurricane Maria

Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo for HuffPost Lemuel Otero, 40, battening down the roof at his property in Maternillo, Fajardo, as Puerto Rico prepares to be hit by Tropical Storm Dorian on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico ― José Antonio Vázquéz Valdes stood atop a ladder stapling a tarp to a tarp.

The original blue sheet of nylon came from the Federal Emergency Management Administration nearly two years ago, after Hurricane María tore the roof off his mother’s small home along the Caño Martin Peña, a badly polluted waterway that runs through one of the capital’s poorest neighborhoods.

His mother, 89, died of an infection soon after the storm churned up vile bacteria from the waterway. He inherited the home, and its routine problems. The ceiling is splotched with brown water stains, some of them fresh from a rain shower last Saturday that overflowed the canal and flooded the streets.

This week, he bought new blue tarps as Tropical Storm Dorian, the first major cyclone forecast to hit Puerto Rico since the devastating Category 5 storm of 2017, barreled westward across the Caribbean.

Alexander Kaufman/HuffPost José Antonio Vázquéz purchased a new tarp to prepare for Dorian.

“I’m stressed,” said Vazquéz, 45, as the sun baked down on Tuesday. “It’s not easy, but you have to move forward.”

Dorian had been expected to veer south. But early Wednesday morning, the storm turned northward. It’s forecast to pass between Vieques and Culebra, the islands sometimes called the “colonies of the colony,” and hit Puerto Rico’s scenic east coast by the afternoon.

At a marina in Maternillo, an area in the eastern municipality of Fajardo, boaters rushed to pull vessels from the water as the sky darkened late Wednesday morning. Kenny Garcia, 29, a bank employee from San Lorenzo, said he hadn’t expected the storm to make landfall here.

“It’s a surprise,” Garcia said, standing on the dock.

Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo for HuffPost Boat owners prepare to take their vessels out of the water at Sardinera Marina in Fajardo.

Just down the block, Lemuel Otero, 40, hurriedly battened down the roof of his restaurant, El Chinchorro de Tía Manin.

“We went to bed thinking the system was going south,” he said. “We woke up this morning to the new reality of the new path.”

In the surrounding towns, few homes looked prepared. Windows were open, and few were boarded up. The streets were quiet. The scars of María were still fresh in many places. In the Naguabo neighborhood of Punta Lima, giant wind turbines sat idle, their blades still broken. The bridge that once connected Naguabo with Humacao, where María made landfall, was closed for construction.

Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo for HuffPost Fajardo in the hours before Dorian is expected to hit Wednesday.

On the radio, Ada Monzón, the chief meteorologist at WIPR-TV, said Dorian’s winds were at 70 miles per hour as the storm headed straight for Vieques and Culebra. The National Hurricane Center in Miami declared an alert that the tropical storm could become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it hit the islands, where the strongest winds were expected.

The White House, meanwhile, rushed to politicize the storm. In tweets, President Donald Trump declared the territory “one of the most corrupt places on earth” and called himself “the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico.”