ESPN Reporter Doris Burke Drags Ex-Husband On Air. Fans Love It.

Doris Burke calls ’em like she sees ’em. And that goes for her personal life, too.

The ESPN broadcaster was breaking down a replay of the New Orleans Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball kneeing the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant on a drive to the basket during a televised game on Monday. And she felt her analysis of the play proved correct.

“I do like being right,” she said. “Ask my ex-husband.”

She and play-by-play announcer Mark Jones had a good laugh before Jones chimed in: “There’s a reason it’s ex, huh?”

Her ex-husband, University of Rhode Island golf coach Gregg Burke, might not have been so thrilled. But the comment seemed to be all in fun and Doris Burke, who has charmed the likes of Drake, just won herself more fans.

Lol she’s a savage — Mamba Forever🐍 (@UniteFor_Change) August 4, 2020

All dudes hearing Doris Burke is single and going to her DMs pic.twitter.com/6lmnGXUxNX — 👑🏁 (@SpaceJamJz) August 3, 2020

Doris Burke: “I do like being right..... just ask my ex husband.” Legend sh*t only — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) August 3, 2020

Doris Burke is a queen and that’s just facts pic.twitter.com/XwN8zpNRTH — Andrew Cohen (@Andrew_S_Cohen) August 4, 2020

Doris Burke can divorce me and I'd thank her. https://t.co/O0P0OYTCM8 — MELOdramatic (@princeydelic) August 4, 2020

