ESPN Reporter Doris Burke Drags Ex-Husband On Air. Fans Love It.

Doris Burke calls ’em like she sees ’em. And that goes for her personal life, too.
The ESPN broadcaster was breaking down a replay of the New Orleans Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball kneeing the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant on a drive to the basket during a televised game on Monday. And she felt her analysis of the play proved correct.
“I do like being right,” she said. “Ask my ex-husband.”
She and play-by-play announcer Mark Jones had a good laugh before Jones chimed in: “There’s a reason it’s ex, huh?”
Her ex-husband, University of Rhode Island golf coach Gregg Burke, might not have been so thrilled. But the comment seemed to be all in fun and Doris Burke, who has charmed the likes of Drake, just won herself more fans.
