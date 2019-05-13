The world lost another Hollywood icon on Monday when Doris Day, known for her roles in films like “Pillow Talk” and “Calamity Jane,” died at her home in Carmel Valley, California. The actress was 97.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation shared the news Monday morning, confirming Day died as a result of a serious case of pneumonia. Following news of Day’s death, tributes from fellow actors and actresses came pouring in online.

Day had a decadeslong career in Hollywood, appearing in over 39 films throughout the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. In 1978, the star ― a lifelong lover of animals ― founded the Doris Day Animal Foundation with a mission “to help animals and the people who love them.”

For much of her later life, Day stayed away from the spotlight. In 2014, however, she stepped out to attend her 90th birthday party, for which she asked guests to donate to her foundation instead of giving her gifts. Just a few years prior, she told People there was “nothing better” than being surrounded by her pets and good friends.

Day will surely be missed, but her impact on Hollywood and her animal rights activism will no doubt live on.

Below, take a look back at Day’s life and career in photos: