The world lost another Hollywood icon on Monday when Doris Day, known for her roles in films like “Pillow Talk” and “Calamity Jane,” died at her home in Carmel Valley, California. The actress was 97.
The Doris Day Animal Foundation shared the news Monday morning, confirming Day died as a result of a serious case of pneumonia. Following news of Day’s death, tributes from fellow actors and actresses came pouring in online.
Day had a decadeslong career in Hollywood, appearing in over 39 films throughout the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. In 1978, the star ― a lifelong lover of animals ― founded the Doris Day Animal Foundation with a mission “to help animals and the people who love them.”
For much of her later life, Day stayed away from the spotlight. In 2014, however, she stepped out to attend her 90th birthday party, for which she asked guests to donate to her foundation instead of giving her gifts. Just a few years prior, she told People there was “nothing better” than being surrounded by her pets and good friends.
Day will surely be missed, but her impact on Hollywood and her animal rights activism will no doubt live on.
Below, take a look back at Day’s life and career in photos:
Circa 1926
George Rinhart via Getty Images
Doris Day, age 4, photographed by her mother.
Circa 1937
Bettmann via Getty Images
The actress poses with Jerry Doherty in a publicity still sometime around 1937.
1940
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
A portrait of Day from the 1940s.
1945
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Day poses in a green jacket, circa 1945.
1945
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Day reclines on a red couch and smiles in this portrait.
1945
Metronome via Getty Images
Day, sits on a divan and wears a full-skirted evening gown with a jeweled pendant.
1946
William Gottlieb via Getty Images
A photo of Day at an aquarium.
1948
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
The actress wears a ruffled blouse in this promo photo for "Romance on the High Seas."
1948
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Day smiles as she sits in front of bouquets of flowers in her dressing room on the set of director Michael Curtiz's film, "Romance on the High Seas."
1949
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Day publicity portrait for the film "It's a Great Feeling," 1949.
1949
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Jack Carson and Dennis Morgan hold Day in a scene from the film "It's a Great Feeling."
1949
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Day wears a gingham dress in this 1949 photo.
1950s
GAB Archive via Getty Images
Day poses wearing a yellow neckerchief in front of a backdrop of large daisies circa 1950.
1950s
Archive Photos via Getty Images
A portrait of the actress and singer wearing a polka-dot dress, circa 1950.
1950
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Day plays with a dog, circa 1950.
1951
Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images
Day poses for a photo sometime in 1951.
1952
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Day poses with an array of multi-colored poodles, 1952. The image was used as the cover of Collier's magazine.
Circa 1953
Ed Clark via Getty Images
Day in costume on the set of "Calamity Jane."
1955
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Day sits cross-legged and barefoot in a rattan chair, circa 1955.
1955
PA Images via Getty Images
Day on the Cunard liner Queen Elizabeth at Southampton.
1956
Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
Day on the set of "The Pajama Game" in 1956.
1959
Bettmann via Getty Images
Day with a dog sometime in 1959.
1959
Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
Day poses for a photo in 1959 in Los Angeles.
1960
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Day wears a red jacket while licking an ice cream cone, circa 1960.
1960
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Day and a dog photographed sometime in 1960.
1960
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Day with her dog co-star Hobo on the set of director Charles Walters' film, "Please Don't Eat the Daisies."
1961
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Day smiles as she signs her name in cement by her handprints in front of Mann's (formerly Grauman's) Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
1965
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Day, circa 1965.
1967
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Day sits in an armchair smiling during a break in the shooting of "Caprice," 1967.
Late 1960s
Martin Mills via Getty Images
Day poses for a portrait circa late 1960s.
1968
Photoshot via Getty Images
Day poses with a dog in 1968.
1970
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Day wears a bright pink hat and matching cape, fixed at the neck with a silver chain, circa 1970.
Circa 1970
John Dominis via Getty Images
Day wears a midi-length skirt as she pets a dog.
1974
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Day during the 46th Annual Academy Awards in New York City.
Circa 1975
Bettmann via Getty Images
Day and Hugh Hefner hold a dog at a party benefiting a group called Actors and Others for Animals.
1980
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Day at her home in Beverly Hills, with one of her dogs, Tip.
1985
Paul Harris via Getty Images
Day with one of her dogs at a press conference at the dog-friendly hotel she owns in Carmel, California.
1987
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Actor Clint Eastwood and Day attend the Monterey Film Festival Gala on Feb. 7 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Monterey, California.
1989
Barry King via Getty Images
Day attends the 46th annual Golden Globe Awards.
2000
Mike Carrillo via Getty Images
Day walks to her car on her 65th birthday in Carmel, California.