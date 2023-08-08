This Retailer Is The Best Place For Design-Snob Dorm Room Finds On The Cheap

Back in my day, the early aughts, the go-to options for dorm room basics and decor were the local Bed Bath & Beyond and Ikea — if you were lucky enough to have one. These days, there’s a lot more variety, with plenty of stylish and cool dorm room items and accent pieces available online at a range of price points. It makes it much easier for people to outfit their space in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and helps them to express their own personal tastes. In recent years, Urban Outfitters is one retailer that has really stepped up their game. Their home collection contains surprisingly chic pieces that are designed for small spaces, making it a great resource for dorm rooms and beyond.

There is an emphasis on eye-catching silhouettes across the entire category, including small, everyday items like lamps and catchalls. It gives their home section an elevated feel, and might just be what you need to give your dorm room a big upgrade — even the most utilitarian objects in their lineup — like a toilet paper holder — are extra special.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the most sophisticated, cool and exciting dorm-appropriate items at Urban Outfitters. This list includes everything from lamps and rugs to decorative items, storage baskets and more. It’s never too early to start your back-to-school shopping, and UO’s stunning selection will make it a pleasure.