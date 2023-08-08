ShoppingcollegeHome DecorUrban Outfitters

This Retailer Is The Best Place For Design-Snob Dorm Room Finds On The Cheap

The entire home section is infused with Urban Outfitters’ perennially youthful vibe but with a decidedly grown-up, design-forward spin.
A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ftenn-prairie-striker-holder-and-match-set" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="match holder and striker set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ftenn-prairie-striker-holder-and-match-set" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">match holder and striker set</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fshower-caddy2" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Yamazaki shower caddy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fshower-caddy2" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Yamazaki shower caddy</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Frenae-table-lamp%3Fcolor%3D001%26amp%3Btype%3DREGULAR%26amp%3Bsize%3DONE%2520SIZE%26amp%3Bquantity%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sculptural lamp" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=64cbecf7e4b099151f36e2a1&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Frenae-table-lamp%3Fcolor%3D001%26amp%3Btype%3DREGULAR%26amp%3Bsize%3DONE%2520SIZE%26amp%3Bquantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sculptural lamp</a>.
Back in my day, the early aughts, the go-to options for dorm room basics and decor were the local Bed Bath & Beyond and Ikea — if you were lucky enough to have one. These days, there’s a lot more variety, with plenty of stylish and cool dorm room items and accent pieces available online at a range of price points. It makes it much easier for people to outfit their space in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and helps them to express their own personal tastes. In recent years, Urban Outfitters is one retailer that has really stepped up their game. Their home collection contains surprisingly chic pieces that are designed for small spaces, making it a great resource for dorm rooms and beyond.

There is an emphasis on eye-catching silhouettes across the entire category, including small, everyday items like lamps and catchalls. It gives their home section an elevated feel, and might just be what you need to give your dorm room a big upgrade — even the most utilitarian objects in their lineup — like a toilet paper holder — are extra special.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the most sophisticated, cool and exciting dorm-appropriate items at Urban Outfitters. This list includes everything from lamps and rugs to decorative items, storage baskets and more. It’s never too early to start your back-to-school shopping, and UO’s stunning selection will make it a pleasure.

1
Urban Outfitters
Yamazaki shower caddy
I love Yamazaki's streamlined, utilitarian home goods. You can trust that you're going to get a minimalist, aesthetically pleasing product that will last for years and look good doing it. This shower caddy is no exception. Eschew everyday plastic versions and enjoy this sturdy three-tiered steel caddy.
$49 at Urban Outfitters
2
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Mariella wall shelf
Hauling a whole headboard into your dorm room might not be worth the effort, but this headboard wall shelf could be the perfect compromise. Hang it above your bed for extra storage and enjoy the soft scalloped details and timeless design. It's a dreamy option for anyone who is super into the current rattan trend — it isn't going anywhere, so you might as well take advantage.
$249 at Urban Outfitters
3
Urban Outfitters
Flower task lamp
Available in pink or blue, this fanciful task lamp keeps a space springy all year round. It has a leaf-shaped cup at the bottom for pens and other little items and a sculpted flower shade that is as sweet as can be. With this lamp, you'll always have florals close at hand.
$119 at Urban Outfitters
4
Urban Outfitters
Tenn Prairie striker holder and match set
You don't have to deck the whole place out in pricey furniture and decor to set a cool vibe. Small objects like this gorgeous match holder and striker (available in two colors) can add a subtle hint of glamour that communicates that you are someone who has their life together. The geometric silhouette is made of concrete with a striker at the side, and it includes 70 safety matches.
$24 at Urban Outfitters
5
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Emelie woven basket set
Made from Shichito matgrass and metal, this basket trio can add elegant storage to any space. Use the set as laundry hampers or to store blankets and sweaters. Either way, the textured finish and cutout circle side handles will help to add sophistication while keeping your place tidy.
$119 at Urban Outfitters
6
Urban Outfitters
Yamazaki Laurel toothbrush holder
I love this glossy minimalist toothbrush holder from Yamazaki. It's made out of ceramic and has four slots that can fit standard-sized toothbrushes. Pop it in a cabinet or keep it on display on your countertop for a lovely and simple design element.
$12 at Urban Outfitters
7
Urban Outfitters
Smoko caterpillar ambient light
How absolutely adorable is this ambient light? It retains that classic Urban Outfitters quirkiness and fun but is completely functional as a desktop light. Enjoy a warm glow with this small cutie. It has an energy-efficient LED light that is rechargeable, so you don't have to worry about fiddling with lightbulb replacements.
$26 at Urban Outfitters (originally $30)
8
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Silky Marshmallow Puff throw pillow
Add a bit of comfy cozy whimsy to your bed with this puffy throw pillow. It's available in five cute colors and has a puffy grid stitched on soft modal fabric. It's an easy, low-maintenance way to add a bit of ambience and style.
$59 at Urban Outfitters
9
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Skye rattan stool
Love a bohemian, laid-back design element? This simple rattan stool adds a ton of visual interest but can also be used as a nightstand or to hold small items. It has three rounded arched cane legs that are airy but sturdy enough to hold even a potted plant. It's a great, rustic accessory for any space.
$59 at Urban Outfitters
10
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Renae table lamp
This contemporary lamp looks much more expensive than it is, making it a great investment for a dorm room and beyond. It has a dark, rounded sculptural base and a contrasting rattan shade that come together to create a compelling juxtaposition. It's ideal for a large range of design aesthetics and couldn't be cooler.
$119 at Urban Outfitters
11
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Sienna faux leather counter stool
If you have the kind of dorm building that offers suites with kitchenettes, then you might be in the market for a counter stool or two. This stool is definitely more of an investment, but the Eames-like design is as dashing as it gets. It has a polished, streamlined sensibility with a hint of midcentury appeal that can make a space feel timeless and thoughtful. Available in black or ivory, it features a bent wood frame and metal leg with a footrest, a flared base and a faux leather seat and back. It is adjustable and even swivels.
$269 at Urban Outfitters
12
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Oliver hand tufted rug
I always recommend getting a rug to cover ancient dorm room floors; who knows what's lurking deep beneath the surface? You might as well invest in a style-forward design that looks as good as it'll feel under your toes in the morning. This hand-tufted rug is made with a plush and comfy wool blend that has a squiggly silhouette and contrasting colors. It is utterly luxurious and a great statement piece that can elevate the overall vibe of a dorm room. You can get it in one of two sizes.
$239+ at Urban Outfitters
13
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Sanna pleated table lamp
I can't get enough of Urban Outfitters' lamp offerings. They're so upscale and interesting, and this pleated lamp is right up there with the best of them. It's made with rubberwood with a natural finish and topped with a pleated lampshade that is anything but ordinary. It's an unexpected way to add a dash of sweet personality to an everyday home item.
$149 at Urban Outfitters
14
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Hugo narrow storage shelves
Available in two colors, these modern metal storage shelves are perfect for displaying treasures and plants or holding books, bags and other everyday items like jewelry dishes, accessories and more. Each one has three cubbies and a narrow silhouette and can easily be tucked into small corners or moved around a room if necessary. Best of all, they arrive fully assembled so you don't have to deal with tiny parts.
$349 at Urban Outfitters (originally $449)
15
Urban Outfitters
Pampshade croissant lamp
If you're looking for a night light or an unexpected, eye-catching light source, then make it this adorable croissant lamp. It's made from actual bread that's been coated with an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial resin so you can enjoy it for years to come. It's the perfect conversation starter.
$139 at Urban Outfitters
16
Urban Outfitters
Sin ceramic double loop knot
I love a decorative object, it signals a thoughtfulness about overall design while adding visual interest and often even serving a functional purpose. This ceramic stoneware knot is handmade in Brooklyn and would look gorgeous on a bookcase or side table. It's an unexpected, high-end decorative element that you'll be able to enjoy long after you've left the dorm.
$90 at Urban Outfitters
