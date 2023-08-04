When it comes to tiny cooking spaces like studio apartments or even dorm rooms, simplicity is key. A lack of storage and countertop space makes it imperative that all cooking items be compact, multifunctional and aesthetically pleasing (no one wants to have to look at ugly gadgets on display 24/7). And while some people may eschew small-space cooking tools altogether, I am of the belief that there are a few truly fantastic core gadgets that are worth the investment and precious kitchen space. It’s easier than you might think to get creative in the kitchen with just a few versatile items.