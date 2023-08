Instant Pot Duo

This 7-in-1 cooking gadget is a cult favorite with good reason. It can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer and even sauté veggies and protein. The three-quart size is ideal for small spaces, making it possible to enjoy everything from stews and soups to your favorite traditional family recipes. It's made with stainless-steel construction and several safety features including a safe-locking lid. It doesn't get much more versatile than this must-have gadget, and it's a high-quality investment that you will be able to enjoy for a long time.: "I am quite the home cook, but I never used a pressure cooker. Nobody in my family used one, and they seemed just dangerous to me. However, the Instant Pot has been a sensation for quite awhile now, and there are so many wonderful recipes that call for the Instant Pot, that I did my research and decided to buy this one. I bought a smaller one because there are only two of us, sometimes three, but I didn't want something too big... I've had it three days and used it every day so far! I made chicken chili, which is to die for. The cooking time is so short, but the flavors melded better than if I had cooked it for hours! The next day, I made pulled pork, and, chef's kiss! So tender and juicy. I have never cooked such a great pork loin before. As I write this, I have just made teriyaki chicken thighs. I thickened the sauce and put it on the chicken, and now I'm waiting for the rice to cook. In less than fifteen minutes total, I will have perfect rice! This is the best thing ever! I thought I was the queen of the air fryer, but I think now I will hardly touch the thing. I will be cooking everything in my wonderful new instant pot! If you are on the fence, as I was, I suggest you jump in and get one." — Frances Brunner