When it comes to tiny cooking spaces like studio apartments or even dorm rooms, simplicity is key. A lack of storage and countertop space makes it imperative that all cooking items be compact, multifunctional and aesthetically pleasing (no one wants to have to look at ugly gadgets on display 24/7). And while some people may eschew small-space cooking tools altogether, I am of the belief that there are a few truly fantastic core gadgets that are worth the investment and precious kitchen space. It’s easier than you might think to get creative in the kitchen with just a few versatile items.
Whether you’re a gourmet home cook or a beginner who wants a few essential tools at your disposal, there’s something for you. Below, I’ve rounded up a selection of must-have cooking gadgets for small spaces, from retailers like Amazon and Target. They come at a range of price points and are a must for recent grads, newlyweds and people looking to add to their cookware collection without taking up a ton of space.