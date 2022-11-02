The Luxury Fragrance Dupes You Can Get At Walmart for Under $50

Collecting fragrances can be expensive, and if you’re on the hunt for a signature scent to wear everyday or for special occasions, figuring out which ones are worth buying can be challenging.

If you’re like me and essentially live in the fragrance section of your local Sephora or Ulta, you have a few luxury scents on your wishlist. But before you go spending hundreds of dollars, do yourself a favor and check out the Dossier line of fragrances at Walmart.

Earlier this year, the big-box retailer announced it would be carrying Dossier as a part of its Walmart Start beauty accelerator program, which Retail Dive described as an initiative that brings “up-and-coming beauty brands” with “high growth potential” to the retailer’s many, many shelves.

From spicy unisex fragrances to floral women’s scents to men’s colognes with notes similar to popular Dior fragrances, there’s a little something for everyone.

Below, we included some of Dossier’s most popular scents you can get at Walmart, or you can browse the full collection at Walmart.com.

