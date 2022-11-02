Shopping
The Luxury Fragrance Dupes You Can Get At Walmart for Under $50

This startup sells affordable scents inspired by luxury fragrances (like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 and Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry) at Walmart.

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAmbery-Saffron-Inspired-By-Mfk-S-Baccarat-Rouge-540-Eau-De-Parfum-Size-50Ml-1-7Oz%2F775601458&subId1=-635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ambery Saffron" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAmbery-Saffron-Inspired-By-Mfk-S-Baccarat-Rouge-540-Eau-De-Parfum-Size-50Ml-1-7Oz%2F775601458&subId1=-635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ambery Saffron</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFloral-Lavender-Inspired-By-Ysl-s-Libre-Eau-De-Parfum-Perfume-for-Women-Size-50ml-1-7oz%2F651883267&subId1=-635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Floral Lavender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFloral-Lavender-Inspired-By-Ysl-s-Libre-Eau-De-Parfum-Perfume-for-Women-Size-50ml-1-7oz%2F651883267&subId1=-635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Floral Lavender</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCitrus-Tea-Inspired-By-Le-Labo-Fragrances-Th-Noir-29-Eau-De-Parfum-Unisex-Fragrance-Size-50ml-1-7oz%2F350343034&subId1=-635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Citrus Tea" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCitrus-Tea-Inspired-By-Le-Labo-Fragrances-Th-Noir-29-Eau-De-Parfum-Unisex-Fragrance-Size-50ml-1-7oz%2F350343034&subId1=-635fc924e4b04dfacf825898" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Citrus Tea</a>
Walmart
Ambery Saffron, Floral Lavender and Citrus Tea

Collecting fragrances can be expensive, and if you’re on the hunt for a signature scent to wear everyday or for special occasions, figuring out which ones are worth buying can be challenging.

If you’re like me and essentially live in the fragrance section of your local Sephora or Ulta, you have a few luxury scents on your wishlist. But before you go spending hundreds of dollars, do yourself a favor and check out the Dossier line of fragrances at Walmart.

Dossier is a brand that creates high-quality fragrances inspired by popular luxury scents like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 and Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry — with nothing costing more than $49.

Earlier this year, the big-box retailer announced it would be carrying Dossier as a part of its Walmart Start beauty accelerator program, which Retail Dive described as an initiative that brings “up-and-coming beauty brands” with “high growth potential” to the retailer’s many, many shelves.

From spicy unisex fragrances to floral women’s scents to men’s colognes with notes similar to popular Dior fragrances, there’s a little something for everyone.

Below, we included some of Dossier’s most popular scents you can get at Walmart, or you can browse the full collection at Walmart.com.

1
Walmart
Fruity Almond
As an owner of both the Carolina Herrera Good Girl perfume and Dossier's take on the scent, I can confidently say Dossier's Fruity Almond fragrance is pretty spot on and makes a great affordable alternative. It includes notes like almond, peach, orange blossom, tonka bean and vanilla.
$29 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Spicy Orchid
Inspired by the Tom Ford Black Orchid fragrance, this unisex floral scent oozes notes like cinnamon, pink pepper, mandarin, orchid and sandalwood.
$39 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Gourmand Orange Blossom
Dossier's take on Lancome's La Vie Este Belle women's fragrance comes in the form of a warm blend of jasmine, orange blossom, orris, praline and vanilla.
$29 at Dossier
4
Walmart
Floral Marshmallow
If you want the Kilian Paris fragrance Love, Don't Be Shy, but don't want to shell out $265, let me introduce you to the significantly less expensive Dossier Floral Marshmallow perfume that's inspired by the scent. It's one of my most-reached-for perfumes during the chilly months, as wearing it feels like receiving a warm, snuggly hug. It has notes of marshmallow (of course), orange blossom, jasmine, amber, vanilla and musk.
$39 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Aromatic Star Anise
This spicy men's cologne, which is similar to Dior's Sauvage, exudes notes of star anise, bergamot, nutmeg, lavender, amber wood and vetiver.
$29 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Citrus Tea
Drawing inspriation from the Le Labo Thé Noir 29 fragrance, Dossier's Citrus Tea has fresh notes like cedarwood, fig, black tea, musk and peach.
$39 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Ambery Saffron
One of Dossier's bestselling scents is Ambery Saffron, which is inspired by the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 eau de parfum , and relies on notes such as oakmoss, amber jasmine, cedarwood, orange blossom and saffron.
$49 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Floral Lavender
With opening hints of sweet mandarine, orange blossom and neroli, which give way to jasmine and vanilla, this layered scent takes notes from the Yves Saint Laurent Libre eau de parfum.
$29 at Walmart
