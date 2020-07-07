Style & Beauty

10 Double Buckle Slide Sandals You Can Get For Under $25

Timeless sandals don't have to cost you a fortune. These affordable alternatives start at $5.

The Birkenstock sandal has sparked quite the debate since its inception ― some think of the shoe as a timeless sandal that will never go out of fashion, while others can’t even bear the thought of wearing a pair at all.

However, no matter what side of the Birkenstock debate you’re on, it seems that the shoe is surprisingly making a comeback this summer season. Celebrity fashion stylist Samantha Brown told HuffPost that because of COVID-19, people are now trading in their high-style heels and platform sneakers for casual shoes and sandals that provide comfort.

“Birkenstocks are a summer staple for 2020, in large part because we are craving comfort more than ever,” she said. “After spending months inside in quarantine, style has become increasingly casual and comfort is taking top priority. Birkenstocks are a classic that has reemerged through the decades, and their timeless style is always favored.”

Comfort factor aside, Brown explained that this shoe does have some advantages on its side, with versatility being number one. That means the style opportunities are practically endless, as they can be paired with casual athleisure pieces or with romantic dresses and jumpsuits with ease.

“Birkenstocks are effortless, and pair seamlessly with jean shorts and a T-shirt, or can be dressed up with a pleated midi skirt and a bodysuit,” she added. “I also love paring them with wide, cropped denim and a striped T-shirt, or with a cropped trouser and a blazer for an off-beat business casual look.”

While it’s fair to say that Birkenstocks can easily fit into any kind of summer outfit ensemble you have planned, there’s no denying that they can cost a pretty penny. A classic leather Birkenstock, for example, can set you back $135, making price a considerable disadvantage attached to this style of shoe.

But don’t worry, there are plenty of Birkenstock dupes online under $25, and you won’t have to worry about compromising style for price whatsoever. To help you pull off this sizzling summer look, we hunted for the ten best Birkenstock dupes (starting at $5) fit for any kind of personality.

From casual slides to elegant sandals, below are some summer-ready pairs to add to your shopping cart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Funkeymonkey Women’s Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
Amazon
From pink floral print to classic royal blue, this Amazon brand ensures there is a slide for every personality. And if you don’t like plastic slides that make your feet hot, you won’t have to worry whenever you slide this pair on, as this upper part of the sandal is made with breathable foam material that’s equally comfortable.

Funkeymonkey Women’s Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals, $16.99
2
Target Women’s Keava Double Band Footbed Sandals
Target
Buyer’s guilt is a thing of the past with this classic pair of double-buckle sandals, which feature a fun cheetah print on the parallel straps to give some life to your signature denim and white tee look.

Target Women’s Keava Double Band Footbed Sandals in Mad Love Brown, $22.99
3
SNJ Women’s Casual Buckle Straps Sandals
SNJ
Let your shoes do all the talking with this pair of eye-catching slides, which feature a fun snakeskin print and just the right pop of neon green.

SNJ Women’s Casual Buckle Straps Sandals, $19.99
4
Five Below Ladies Eva Double Buckle Sandals-Pink
Five Below
No, you aren’t dreaming — these vibrant pink slides are just $5, meaning you can definitely add two or three pairs to your shopping cart.

Five Below Ladies Eva Double Buckle Sandals-Pink, $5
5
Rainbow Shops Two Band Footbed Slides
Rainbow Shops
These slides can definitely perk up those #ootd posts on the ‘gram, as their faux leather straps and golden buckles keep any summer outfit ensemble on trend. Pro styling tip: try pairing with these sizzling slides with your sunset-inspired tie-dye crop set next time you need an excuse to dress up.

Rainbow Shops Two Band Footbed Slides, $11.69
6
Shein Lightweight Cork Platform
Shein
Yes, Birkenstock dupes can get the tie-dye treatment, as this pink pair features the much-loved print on the upper part of the shoe.

Shein Lightweight Cork Platform, $23
7
Big Lots Women’s Gold Double-Buckle Sandals
Big Lots
Rose gold enthusiasts will fall head over heels for this double-buckle sandal, as it features a shimmering double-strap silhouette. Plus, these sandals boast the ability to be dressed up or down, meaning you can wear them to the beach or to your next outdoor get-together with the fam.

Big Lots Women’s Gold Double-Buckle Sandals, $12
8
H2K Women's Lightweight Comfort Soft Slides
H2k
You really can’t go wrong with these plastic double-buckle slides, as they can be easily cleaned and come in a range of exciting colors including dusty rose and neon yellow.

H2K Women's Lightweight Comfort Soft Slides in Eva, $17.99
9
Boohoo Double Strap Buckle Detail Slider
Boohoo
These dressy slides are perfect for your next socially distanced date night picnic in the park, as they are comfortable to wear and can easily be paired with the floral dresses and puff-sleeve rompers hiding in your closet.

Boohoo Double Strap Buckle Detail Slider, $12
10
Forever21 Faux Leather Sandals
Forever21
Whether you wear them with sweats and socks or with a vintage denim mini skirt, trust these faux leather sandals (available in three different colors) to keep any summer outfit casual yet undeniably chic.

Forever 21 Faux Leather Sandals, $15
More Affordable Birkenstocks
Style & BeautysandalsBirkenstockFashion