Here’s Why People Are Calling Out The Double Standards Between Jacob Elordi And Rachel Zegler’s Treatment

After finishing compelling arcs in #Priscilla and #Saltburn, Jacob Elordi tells us what he is looking for in his next role. pic.twitter.com/odrevAmFC4— IndieWire (@IndieWire) November 15, 2023
Embracing the hustle with a touch of sarcasm – because who doesn't appreciate an actor who keeps it honest while navigating the wild world of showbiz?. 😂— blackrio 🥷 (@qhristen) November 15, 2023
A straightforward perspective that captures the pragmatic side of an actor’s journey. 🎭💼🎬— Frank♈️ (@FrankUchenna777) November 15, 2023
.@RachelZegler on why she decided to take on her role in #ShazamMovie: pic.twitter.com/PYaTlrm2Ed— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 16, 2023
I have nothing against this, he seems like a decent guy who works hard and this is a solid motivation, but it’s patently unfair that Rachel Zegler said practically the same thing at the Shazam 2 premiere and was criticized heavily for it. https://t.co/OLQgnAJFRa— this Barbie has anxiety (@EmLissa94) November 15, 2023
He’s quite literally saying exactly the same things Rachel zegler has been getting crucified for https://t.co/1DlFdMXvG3 pic.twitter.com/Fu2TBZ0ZXH— dani (@writteninstar5) November 15, 2023
like i said, that rachel zegler hate campaign was founded on misogyny & all of you buffoons are very much showing your true colors praising jacob elordi for the exact same thing. but alas.— . (@hautearmani) November 15, 2023