Here’s Why People Are Calling Out The Double Standards Between Jacob Elordi And Rachel Zegler’s Treatment

“He’s quite literally saying exactly the same things Rachel Zegler has been getting crucified for,” one person wrote on X.
Ellen Durney
Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Another one of Jacob Elordi’s confessions has sparked a conversation about double standards in Hollywood.
Variety / Variety via Getty Images
As you probably know, Elordi is everywhere at the moment as he promotes two of the year’s most highly anticipated movies, "Saltburn" and "Priscilla."
Variety / Variety via Getty Images
Having come a long way from the days of "The Kissing Booth," Elordi is one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood today. However, when recently asked about how he picks his roles, the 26-year-old kept his answer pretty simple.
“I mean, I just play what they give me,” he told IndieWire at the "Saltburn" premiere this week. “You know, I need a job.”
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images
With the candid response going viral on X, a lot of people are praising Elordi for his honesty, calling his reply “real.”
“Embracing the hustle with a touch of sarcasm — because who doesn't appreciate an actor who keeps it honest while navigating the wild world of showbiz? 😂” quipped someone.
Interestingly, one user even hailed the response as a “straightforward perspective that captures the pragmatic side of an actor’s journey.”
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for FLC
To make matters more interesting, his witty response comes just days after he made headlines for yet another self-deprecating comment about his career, telling GQ he thought "The Kissing Booth" movies — which launched his career — were “ridiculous.”
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for FLC
“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” he told the outlet. “Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
And so, while Elordi's honesty has been framed as a testament to his realness and authenticity, fans have noted that Rachel Zegler wasn’t given such a warm reception when she made similar comments recently.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
To refresh your memory, while celebrating the release of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" in March, Zegler was accused of being ungrateful after admitting she took a role in the movie because she “needed a job.”
“I’m being so serious,” she responded with an awkward glance at the camera on the red carpet. “The reality is we’re in the middle of a pandemic and I was not working and I couldn’t get a job for the life of me, because 'West Side Story' hadn’t come out yet. It was really hard to book work for me.”
Variety / Variety via Getty Images
And a few months later, she copped intense backlash again when comments about her titular role in Disney’s "Snow White" remake resurfaced online.
Monica Schipper / WireImage
“I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious,” she told Entertainment Weekly last December.
Karwai Tang / WireImage
“I watched it once, and then I went on the ride in Disney World, which was called Snow White’s Scary Adventures… Doesn’t sound like something a little kid would like,” she added. “I was terrified of it, never revisited 'Snow White again.”
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
After this, she shared comments on how the 'Snow White' remake will eliminate the “weird” aspects of the original film, telling Variety: “She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”
Neil Mockford / GC Images
So, when all these comments gained attention this summer, Zegler was widely accused of “shaming anyone who liked” the animated original, with people calling her a “walking PR disaster for Disney.”
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
At the time, some came to Zegler's defense, asking why male actors like Robert Pattinson and Harrison Ford are never met with the same criticism when they give brutally honest takes on their work.
Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage
And so, with Elordi's honesty now garnering widespread praise, people are coming to Zegler's defense and calling out the double standard once again.
“I have nothing against this, he seems like a decent guy who works hard, and this is a solid motivation,” one user commented on the video of Elordi on the red carpet. “But it’s patently unfair that Rachel Zegler said practically the same thing at the Shazam 2 premiere and was criticized heavily for it.”
“He’s quite literally saying exactly the same things Rachel Zegler has been getting crucified for,” commented someone else, who garnered more than 31,000 likes.
Kate Green / Getty Images
They continued: “This is not hate toward Jacob Elordi, the two actors are friends and he’s a talented Man, but it’s so interesting that these two could be compared rn in terms of success and stardom for doing similar things and one’s getting vitriolic hate and the other is a hero of our times??”
Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Ultimately, people highlighted that the double standard is “very telling,” noting that the “hate campaign” against Zegler “was founded on misogyny.”
“All of you buffoons are very much showing your true colors praising jacob elordi for the exact same thing,” the same person continued.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images
Funnily enough, others pointed out that Elordi's comment about needing work comes as a slight contradiction to his recent admission that he turned down an audition to play Superman.
Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
“That was immediately, ‘No, thank you,’” he told GQ in the profile published this week. “That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.”
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
“I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me,” he continued. “And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.”
