Rep. Doug Collins Walks Back Claim That Democrats Love Terrorists

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) is throwing a little water on his fiery comments claiming that Democrats “are in love with terrorists.”
Days after the Donald Trump-supporting lawmaker set off social media fury with his claim on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show that terrorist-loving Democrats are mourning more for assassinated Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani than they do for U.S. service members killed in the line of duty, Collins posted a series of tweets apologizing and trying to dial back his rhetoric.
First, he declared that, no, he doesn’t really believe Democrats are in love with terrorists.
Then he explained his comments on Dobbs’ show Wednesday were in reference to the war powers resolution that was later passed by the House.
Collins then tried to explain he was fired up because of his military service in Iraq back in 2008.
Collins said his service in the military didn’t excuse Wednesday’s comments, but he presented it in a way that kind of suggested it did.
Collins was quickly taken to task for his caustic comments on Wednesday. People on Twitter pointed out that Trump has famously attacked Gold Star families and slammed decorated American veterans, including the late Sen. John McCain.
Incidentally, about 45 minutes before Collins apologized for his fiery comments, he tried to raise money off the controversy with a fundraising letter where he vowed not to apologize.
The story has been updated with Collins’ fundraising appeal.