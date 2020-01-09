Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) is coming under fire after claiming that Democrats “are in love with terrorists” for failing to support President Donald Trump’s military escalation with Iran.
Speaking to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Wednesday night, Collins also said Democrats were mourning for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated last week in a U.S. drone strike, more than they mourn for Gold Star families.
Those are the families of U.S. service members killed in the line of duty.
Collins is a stanch supporter of Trump, who has attacked Gold Star families and slammed decorated American veterans. Trump has also said he “fell in love” with brutal North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
The lawmaker’s comments were posted online by Media Matters:
Critics blasted Collins for the ugly accusation and offered up reminders of Trump’s own history on the issues: