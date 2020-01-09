POLITICS

‘Ignorant A**hole’: GOP Rep. Doug Collins Slammed For Saying Democrats Love Terrorists

The Republican lawmaker was called out after making incendiary accusations on Fox Business.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) is coming under fire after claiming that Democrats “are in love with terrorists” for failing to support President Donald Trump’s military escalation with Iran

Speaking to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Wednesday night, Collins also said Democrats were mourning for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated last week in a U.S. drone strike, more than they mourn for Gold Star families.

Those are the families of U.S. service members killed in the line of duty.

Collins is a stanch supporter of Trump, who has attacked Gold Star families and ﻿slammed decorated American veterans. Trump has also said he “fell in love” with brutal North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

The lawmaker’s comments were posted online by Media Matters: 

Critics blasted Collins for the ugly accusation and offered up reminders of Trump’s own history on the issues: 

