Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appeared to have ignored a phone call from President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence while he was certifying the state’s election results on Monday.

In viral video below, the Republican governor is shown receiving a call on his cellphone while he signs documents to validate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

With “Hail to the Chief” playing on the ringtone, Ducey pulls the phone from his pocket, glances at the caller ID and places the phone on his desk. He quickly gets back to the paperwork.

Ducey bragged in July that he had set his ringtone to “Hail to the Chief” whenever Trump or Pence called because he had so much direct contact with them, Newsweek noted.

HE'LL GET BACK TO YOU Back in July, Gov. Ducey said he changed his White House ringtone to "Hail to The Chief" so he wouldn't miss a call from Trump/Pence. Guess who called while Ducey was certifying Arizona's election? (7 secs in) pic.twitter.com/bzBGpfSIDf — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 30, 2020

Trump, who has failed to acknowledge his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden, has been raging against state officials ― including Republicans ― who refuse to back his baseless claims of vote fraud to reverse the results. He and his GOP allies have unsucessfully sought to pressure swing state officials and have pressed a flurry of flimsy lawsuits.

Ducey now joins those on the receiving end of Trump’s venom. The president later posted a video of Ducey officially confirming Arizona’s results and asked on Twitter: “Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office ... Republicans will long remember!”

Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. @OANN What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember! https://t.co/XILGaHcyw7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

Ducey, who called Arizona’s election system “strong,” was commended by many on Twitter for staying on task while under White House pressure.

But he might be singing a different tune to Trump from now on.