Doug Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director, on Monday turned to “Star Wars” to break down how GOP presidential candidates may be able to beat front-runner Donald Trump to the 2024 nomination.

The mounting indictments against Trump have only “bizarrely” reinforced among Republicans the former president’s core, but false, messages that “the system is rigged” and “there’s a two-tier system of justice,” veteran strategist Heye said on CNN.

“Some of this is a self-fulfilling prophecy. It shores up Donald Trump because his opponents shore up Donald Trump,” Heye continued.

Heye then referenced the space opera movie franchise.

In “Star Wars,” he said, “we learn that Luke Skywalker eventually had to confront Darth Vader.”

“He couldn’t sit back and just wait for the Force or Han Solo to take care of it for him,” Heye added. “So, Ron DeSantis, a Tim Scott, a Mike Pence, if they want to win the nomination, goes through Donald Trump and you have to confront him. You can’t hope that somebody else will do it for you. Hope is never a political strategy.”

