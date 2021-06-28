Cyber Ninjas CEO Running Arizona Recount Is Mystery Voice On New QAnon Film

The CEO of the Cyber Ninjas firm running the Arizona GOP’s sham election audit is the mystery voice in a twisted new election conspiracy film.

Doug Logan, whose private company is in charge of an ongoing audit of 2.1 million votes in Maricopa County (including Phoenix), is the altered voice of the shadowy entity “Anon” who calls for “election integrity” in the film “Deep Rig,” organizers revealed at a showing over the weekend. The movie spouts baseless conspiracy theories and QAnon talking points that the presidential election was rigged. (Watch the trailer below.)

“Just think about that for a minute,” Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts wrote Sunday. “The man in charge of auditing Maricopa County’s election ... is now appearing in a film chock full of conspiracy theories backed up by nothing more than QAnon crazies and wishful thinking.”

Logan could not be reached for comment.

“Deep Rig” premiered Saturday at an Arizona church, and Logan was revealed as “Anon” — who had appeared in the trailer — midway through the full film, reported the Arizona Mirror and The Arizona Republic. Mirror reporter Jerod MacDonald-Evoy managed to snap a screenshot of Logan in the movie.

The director of the film, Roger R. Richards, made a movie in 2018 claiming the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center was the work of extraterrestrials.

Here's a screenshot I got of Logan's reveal in The Deep Rig film. pic.twitter.com/o82Y84uiYn — Jerod MacDonald-Evoy (@JerodMacEvoy) June 27, 2021

A star of the new film is staunch Donald Trump ally and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, whose conspiracy book is the basis for the movie. Byrne is trying to raise $2.8 million to fund the Arizona audit, the Mirror reports.

The crew of the conspiracy film appeared to have unfettered access to Maricopa County ballots, which are supposed to be secured. Some frames clearly showed candidate choices on specific ballots, according to the Mirror.

The film is another stunning development in the widely discredited election audit. Earlier this month, copies of Maricopa County’s voting system data were trucked 1,300 miles to the wilderness Montana home of a Cyber Ninjas subcontractor.

Ken Bennett, the audit liaison for the GOP state Senate, claimed the home was a “super lab” conducting a secretive “forensic” analysis.

Bennett also appears in “Deep Rig.” “This audit is not about right or left; this audit is about right and wrong,” he says.

Trump’s former national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn also has a role in the movie.

The Cyber Ninjas are frauds. https://t.co/KmDuGSjHuk — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) June 27, 2021

The Arizona vote was certified more than six months ago by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey after Joe Biden beat Trump by 10,457 votes in the state and several recounts failed to find any irregularities.

Although Biden edged out his rival by more than 2 percentage points ― about 45,000 votes ― in Maricopa County, Trump claims the recount’s results will put him back in the White House.

Watch the trailer for “Deep Rig” below:

And check out the trailer from an earlier alien film by the same director here: